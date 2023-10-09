Kibbutz Be’eri massacre: reminiscent of 1948 

The recent attack on Kibbutz Be’eri near Ofakim evoked deep emotions among Israelis, reminding them of their enduring fears and unwavering resilience, a sentiment reminiscent of the country’s early days in 1948.

Kibbutz Be’eri was known for its thriving print factory, well-kept landscapes, and burgeoning cultural scene before the surprise attack by hundreds of Hamas terrorists from the nearby Gaza Strip. The attack, which lasted 17 hours, resulted in tragic losses for Israel and prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare a state of war against Hamas.

The events at Kibbutz Be’eri have revealed a military vulnerability that caught many Israelis off guard, harkening back to some of the nation’s most uncertain times. The kibbutz, established in 1946 as part of a strategic plan to defend against Egyptian invasion, fell under the control of Hamas militants who displayed a chilling sense of ownership over the place.

The invasion by hundreds of armed Hamas troops, infiltrating multiple cities and villages with ease, has shaken Israelis. One remarkable image from the incursion was that of a man in civilian clothes providing commentary in Arabic to a cameraman, reminiscent of embedded journalists, while armed Hamas fighters roamed freely.

The occupation of Kibbutz Be’eri by Gaza terrorists for most of Saturday brought back memories of Israel’s most perilous moments, when the very viability of the nation was in doubt. It felt like a scene from 1948, a time of great uncertainty during Israel’s War of Independence.

The attack occurred on the anniversary of the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, a traumatic event that shook Israelis’ confidence in their military and political leadership. The events in Be’eri have resurrected existential fears that had faded as Israel grew stronger.

The unfolding situation has led some to reconsider their approach to other threats, with a call for a focus on liberating areas held by terrorists within Israel before addressing external threats like Hezbollah. The sense of vulnerability has left some feeling that there is a lack of protection and leadership.

The Israeli Defense Forces initiated a massive reserve call-up in preparation for a land invasion of Gaza, with Netanyahu vowing a strong response. Despite the challenges, there is a recognition of the resolute spirit and sacrifice of Israelis, both in kibbutzim and cities under constant threat, and a belief that this spirit will ultimately prevail.

In the face of adversity, the events at Kibbutz Be’eri serve as a poignant reminder of the enduring determination and courage of the Israeli people, a spirit that has seen them through past challenges and will continue to guide them in the future.