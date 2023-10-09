 Emergency Monday Prayer for Israel with Yair Levi & Rabbi Tuly Weisz

On Saturday Morning, October 7, Hamas terrorists murdered over 700 innocent men, women and children in their homes and synagogues and took over 100 hostages. More Jews were murdered on Saturday than on any day since the Holocaust.

Israel’s defense forces and emergency services are fighting to regain control of southern Israel. The full extent of the losses are still unknown.

Israel desperately needs our prayers!

Pray for the peace of Israel with Yair Levi, Rabbi Tuly Weisz and other Pro-Israel Leaders

Monday, October 9, 2023

12:00 pm Central time

1:00 pm Eastern time

8:00 pm Jerusalem time

Yair Levi will lead us in prayer and song.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz will update us on the latest news from Israel.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz

Guest Speakers:

Rabbi Yehoshua Pfeffer

Pastor Peter Fast (Bridges for Peace)

Josh Reinstein (Knesset Christian Allies Caucus)

Pastor Becky Keenan

Israel desperately needs our help.

to support traumatized families who need shelter and support.