Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

 Emergency Monday Prayer for Israel with Yair Levi & Rabbi Tuly Weisz

When you call Me, and come and pray to Me, I will give heed to you.

Jeremiah

29:

12

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 9, 2023

2 min read

On Saturday Morning, October 7, Hamas terrorists murdered over 700 innocent men, women and children in their homes and synagogues and took over 100 hostages. More Jews were murdered on Saturday than on any day since the Holocaust.

Israel’s defense forces and emergency services are fighting to regain control of southern Israel. The full extent of the losses are still unknown.

Israel desperately needs our prayers!

Pray for the peace of Israel with Yair Levi, Rabbi Tuly Weisz and other Pro-Israel Leaders 

Monday, October 9, 2023

12:00 pm Central time

1:00 pm Eastern time

8:00 pm Jerusalem time

SIGN UP HERE TO JOIN THE VIRTUAL PRAYER

Yair Levi will lead us in prayer and song. 

Rabbi Tuly Weisz will update us on the latest news from Israel.

Israel 365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz speaks at the International Christian Chamber of Commerce Conference in Jerusalem. (Credit: Eliana Rudee/Breaking Israel News)

Guest Speakers: 

Rabbi Yehoshua Pfeffer

Pastor Peter Fast (Bridges for Peace) 

Josh Reinstein (Knesset Christian Allies Caucus)

Pastor Becky Keenan 

To watch yesterday’s prayer for Israel, click HERE

Israel desperately needs our help. 

Donate NOW 

to support traumatized families who need shelter and support. 

Secular progressives are targeting God-fearing families with an anti-God agenda. Stand with Christians and Jews in defense of Biblical values!

