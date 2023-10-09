 Emergency Monday Prayer for Israel with Yair Levi & Rabbi Tuly Weisz

On Saturday Morning, October 7, Hamas terrorists murdered over 700 innocent men, women and children in their homes and synagogues and took over 100 hostages. More Jews were murdered on Saturday than on any day since the Holocaust.
Israel’s defense forces and emergency services are fighting to regain control of southern Israel. The full extent of the losses are still unknown.
Israel desperately needs our prayers!
Pray for the peace of Israel with Yair Levi, Rabbi Tuly Weisz and other Pro-Israel Leaders
Monday, October 9, 2023
12:00 pm Central time
1:00 pm Eastern time
8:00 pm Jerusalem time
SIGN UP HERE TO JOIN THE VIRTUAL PRAYER
Yair Levi will lead us in prayer and song.
Rabbi Tuly Weisz will update us on the latest news from Israel.
Guest Speakers:
Rabbi Yehoshua Pfeffer
Pastor Peter Fast (Bridges for Peace)
Josh Reinstein (Knesset Christian Allies Caucus)
Pastor Becky Keenan
To watch yesterday’s prayer for Israel, click HERE
Israel desperately needs our help.
to support traumatized families who need shelter and support.