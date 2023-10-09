Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Bishop Plummer: “Pray for Israel”

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

October 9, 2023

2 min read

In my official capacity as the Bishop of Israel for the Church of God in Christ (COGIC), and my wife Pauline Plummer as 1st Lady of Israel, we utterly denounce and condemn, in the strongest terms, the brutal and murderous attacks on Israel by Hamas, the terrorist organization representing Palestinians in Gaza. It’s currently estimated that there are 700 Israelis who were murdered, including several Americans. There are another 100 innocent people who have been taken hostage in Gaza. The additional unthinkable slaughter of 260 Israeli young people who were attending a Musical Festival is beyond understanding. And it wasn’t missiles or rockets that killed these young people, but instead, it was indiscriminate slaughter by guns, RPGs, knives, etc. and these young people had no weapons of defense. It was a murderous slaughter of innocents.

Thanks to those of you who have reached out to us with concern and love wondering if we’re safe and okay. Please keep praying for us and we will address our situation in greater detail later. We have lived in Israel for over three (3) years and our home is in the center of Jerusalem.

Over the ages, the biblical mandate to “Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem” has always been relevant to every generation. It’s now our generation’s turn. Will you please join us as we harmonize in prayer for Israel and as we pray for the Peace of Jerusalem?

I’m grateful for our Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard’s recent Press Release where he declared on behalf of the entire membership of the Church of God in Christ, our “unwavering commitment to fostering strong ties between our denomination and the State of Israel.” He went on to say, “I am dedicated to furthering our mission of peace and cooperation between COGIC and the State of Israel.”

We stand with Israel and mourn the loss of so many lives during this horrific tragedy and we pray for God’s comfort and direction as this war unfortunately seems to be escalating.

Again, will you please join us in praying for the Peace of Jerusalem?

This first appeared as a Facebook post.

Share this article

Related articles

What this war is really about

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki

Will Biden stand with Israel in the war’s next phase?

Jonathan S. Tobin

Jonathan S. Tobin

Calls for Israel and the world to unite against evil

JNS

JNS

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .