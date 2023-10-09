Israel’s UN envoy: Hamas holding dozens of American citizens in Gaza

The Hamas terrorist organization is keeping dozens of Americans hostage in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said on Sunday.

“We don’t have all the names yet, we’re still working to get all the names of the missing people, civilians and soldiers, but as I said, dozens are Americans,” Erdan stated during an interview with Fox News.

Erdan spoke shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN that U.S. officials are working to verify reports of American citizens being killed or abducted by Hamas

“We have reports that several Americans were killed,” Blinken revealed on CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

“We are working overtime to verify that,” the top diplomat said, adding that there are also reports of missing U.S citizens.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch to coordinate the government efforts to locate missing persons.

Hamas killed at least 700 Israelis and wounded more than 2,000 since Saturday in a massive offensive launched from the Gaza Strip, including firing thousands of rockets and sending dozens of terrorists to infiltrate the Jewish state.

The terrorist group claims to have taken 163 Israeli captives to Gaza.

Channel 13 reported late Saturday afternoon that Israel has confirmed that at least 11 people have been taken hostage in the Hamas-ruled enclave.

In an update posted to its website on Sunday afternoon, the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem urged Americans to “follow local government advice to increase their security awareness and remain safe.”

“U.S. citizens in Israel who need assistance should contact the closest U.S. embassy or consulate using this crisis intake form. Family members can also submit information on behalf of a U.S. citizen family member,” read the notice.

Blinken in the interview also alluded to upcoming U.S. military aid to the Jewish state.

“We’re looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made. I think you’re likely to hear more about that later today,” he said.

“President Biden’s direction was to make sure that we’re providing Israel everything it needs in this moment to deal with the attacks from Hamas,” Blinken said.