BBC guest compares Hamas slaughter of Jews to Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

A BBC News guest has compared terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians to a major episode of Jewish resistance against the Nazis.

The comments came during a discussion on the United Kingdom’s national broadcaster of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict following the incursion of Hamas terrorists into southern Israel on Saturday, which has left hundreds of Israeli civilians dead and an unconfirmed number held hostage. There have been reports of sexual assault and torture.

Speaking from Gaza City on Saturday evening, writer and educator Refaat Alareer told the news channel that today’s scenes were “legitimate and moral” and “exactly like the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.”

Lord Austin, a former Labour MP and independent member of the United Kingdom’s House of Lords responded to the clip via X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Needs to educate himself. Clearly knows nothing about Hamas, their appalling atrocities, and even less about the Warsaw Ghetto and the uprising.”

In 2018 Alareer took to social media to accuse “most Jews of being evil” and referred to Zionists as “the most despicable filth.” He has also claimed that “all supporters of Israel would be cheering for the Nazis in the ’30s and ’40s,” and that “Israel is the root cause of evil.”

What was The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising?

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was a major act of Jewish resistance against the Nazi occupation during World War II. The Warsaw Ghetto, located in the capital of Poland, Warsaw, was established by Nazi forces in 1940 as a segregated and confined area where hundreds of thousands of Jews were forced to live in extremely cramped and inhumane conditions.

In 1943, as the Nazis began the final stages of liquidating the ghetto and deporting its inhabitants to extermination camps, the ghetto’s Jewish inhabitants, primarily from various resistance organizations, initiated armed resistance against the Nazi forces who they were significantly outnumbered and outgunned by.

The face-off lasted more than a month before the Nazi forces brutally suppressed the uprising and the ghetto was razed to the ground, but the episode has become a symbol of Jewish resistance and the struggle for human rights and freedom during the Holocaust.