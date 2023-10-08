More than 600 Jews murdered by Palestinians

The death toll of the Hamas attack on Israel has surpassed 600 and 2,048, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously wounded, according to reports. This includes many police and soldiers who fought the terrorists after they infiltrated from Gaza. An estimated 1,000 terrorists attacked the Erez Crossing and Re’im army base, overwhelming the troops. After murdering the IDF troops, the terrorists breached the border fence using explosives and a bulldozer, allowing additional terrorists, many in vehicles and on motorcycles, to flood into Israel.

Terrorists seized control of six Israeli border towns. A total of 22 localities were totally or partially taken over by the terrorist invasion force. Terrorists also seized control of a police station in Sderot, murdering at least twenty police officers. The building was later demolished, killing the terrorists.

Security personnel continued to fight terrorists inside Israel more than 30 hours after the beginning of the assault. In many of these battles, the terrorists are holding Israeli civilian hostages. An estimated 100 Israelis were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and taken to Gaza as hostages. Hamas claims that over 6,000 rockets were fired from Gaza at cities in south and central Israel as a cover for the invading terrorists.

The IDF said that there were officers and enlisted men and women among those captured and video clips spreading online show horrified women, children, and elderly Israelis in the hands of Hamas.

Terrorists also infiltrated into Israel by flying ultralight aircraft. Other attempts at infiltration came via the sea.

David Rubin, Founder of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, emphasized that this attack devastated every Israeli.

“We are experiencing a very painful national trauma with thousands of Israelis, including many children, taken hostage, killed, or wounded. We will survive, but it will be a long and painful recovery,” Rubin said. “At Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, we’ve shifted into emergency mode to organize our team of social workers, psychologists, specialty therapists, and educators for the difficult days ahead. We’ll be raising funds to pay for the program expansion that will be needed in the coming weeks and months when we are expecting a sharp increase in referrals for treatment, especially group therapy and whole family therapies. There are difficult days ahead.”