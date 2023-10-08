Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Canadian Broadcasting issues memo: Don’t refer to Hamas as ‘terrorists’

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

October 8, 2023

< 1 min read

Canada has listed Hamas as a terrorist entity since Nov. 27, 2002, and it reviewed that listing on June 4, 2021. Yet according to what appears to be an internal Canadian Broadcasting Corporation memo, CBC reporters were instructed not to refer to Hamas attackers as terrorists.

StopAntisemitism released what appeared to be a memo from George Achi, director of journalistic standards at CBC News, telling reporters not to say that the “occupation” of the “Gaza strip” ended in 2005. “Israel has maintained control over airspace, seafront and virtually all movement into or out of the area,” per the apparent CBC memo.

“Do not refer to militants, soldiers or anyone else as ‘terrorists.’ The notion of terrorism remains heavily politicized and is part of the story,” the apparent memo added.

“If true, this employee, must be fired,” StopAntisemitism stated.

CBC received about $900 million in Canadian government funding in 2021-2022.

Share this article

Related articles

Canada apologizes for lauding another soldier who fought in Nazi unit

JNS

JNS

Tel Aviv bars Sukkot events after left-wing protesters crashed Yom Kippur prayers

JNS

JNS

Canadian Parliament applauds Ukrainian who volunteered for the SS in WWII as ‘War Hero’

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .