Canadian Broadcasting issues memo: Don’t refer to Hamas as ‘terrorists’

Canada has listed Hamas as a terrorist entity since Nov. 27, 2002, and it reviewed that listing on June 4, 2021. Yet according to what appears to be an internal Canadian Broadcasting Corporation memo, CBC reporters were instructed not to refer to Hamas attackers as terrorists.

StopAntisemitism released what appeared to be a memo from George Achi, director of journalistic standards at CBC News, telling reporters not to say that the “occupation” of the “Gaza strip” ended in 2005. “Israel has maintained control over airspace, seafront and virtually all movement into or out of the area,” per the apparent CBC memo.

“Do not refer to militants, soldiers or anyone else as ‘terrorists.’ The notion of terrorism remains heavily politicized and is part of the story,” the apparent memo added.

“If true, this employee, must be fired,” StopAntisemitism stated.

CBC received about $900 million in Canadian government funding in 2021-2022.