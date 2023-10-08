Initial silence from ‘Squad’ in Congress about Hamas attacks

As Biden administration officials, Congress members and world leaders expressed support for Israel amid a surprise attack on Saturday—and condemned the Hamas terror group responsible for a barrage of rocket attacks and the kidnapping of civilians and members of the Israeli military—responses from the so-called “Squad” of progressive Democratic Party were noticeably absent.

The group of congresswomen, whose three most prominent members are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), has long attacked Israel in a manner that Jewish organizations and others call antisemitic.

None of the three had posted on X about the Hamas terrorist attacks at press time.

“The Squad usually lives on social media, rushing to judgment on every piece of news. Are they at brunch?” wrote Brent Scher, investigations editor at the Daily Wire.

A founding member of the group, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Ma.), wrote on X that “these devastating attacks on Israelis are deeply alarming and my heart breaks for the victims and their loved ones.”

“We need an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation,” she added. “It is long past time to stop this cycle of violence and trauma, and work toward a just and lasting peace in the region.”

“The Squad telling Israel to stand down after it was attacked and hundreds of its citizens were massacred. Incredible,” wrote the conservative commentator and co-host of the Ruthless podcast who goes by Comfortably Smug.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), another member of the Squad, issued a statement on Saturday night on the “ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel.”

“I am heartbroken by the ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel, and I mourn the over 250 Israeli and 230 Palestinian lives that have been lost today, and the thousands injured, following attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli border towns and Israeli military bombardment of Gaza,” Bush stated.

The Squad member “strongly” condemned “the targeting of civilians ” and urged a ceasefire. “Violations of human rights do not justify more violations of human rights, and a military response will only exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians and Israelis alike,” she stated. “As part of achieving a just and lasting peace, we must do our part to stop this violence and trauma by ending U.S. government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid.”

Later in the day, Ocasio-Cortez issued a statement condemning Hamas’s attack “in the strongest possible terms,” and adding that “this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region. An immediate ceasefire and escalation is urgently needed to save lives.”

“Anyone hear from The Squad, or are they too busy celebrating?” wrote Esther Panitch, a member of the Georgia House of Representatives who is Jewish, earlier in the day.

A user wrote responded to Panitch’s post: “As a Jew in Georgia I’ve liked following you. This sounds like something the RNC would have posted. So disappointed.” (The RNC is the Republican National Committee.)

“I appreciate the initial sentiment. However, have you heard from them?” Panitch replied. “I call it out no matter the party. I hope you do, too.”

Another user wrote to the politician: “Why are you only calling out The Squad? What about other Democratic members of Congress? What about all your fellow Democrats who serve with you under the Gold Dome? There’s a long list of folks who have been silent up until now. Why aren’t you calling them out, too?”

“Well, they haven’t called for the destruction of Israel like the Squad has,” Panitch wrote.