Trump, Bush condemn Hamas attacks; Obama, Clinton, Carter don’t

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is running again for president, released a statement on Saturday calling the Hamas attacks a “disgrace,” adding that “Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force.”

Also on Saturday, the George W. Bush Presidential Center issued a statement “strongly” condemning “the heinous terrorist attacks on Israel” that claimed many innocent lives. “We urge the United States and our allies to stand unequivocally with Israel, its government and people, and support Israel’s right to defend itself against these threats,” the Dallas-based center added.

Social media accounts, presidential libraries and foundations associated with the three other living former U.S. presidents—all of them Democrats—did not appear to comment on the attacks.

Neither the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, which is associated with the 99-year-old former president and author of the book Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid, nor the Carter Center commented on the attacks.

The social media handles of former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton (also a former U.S. Secretary of State) and their daughter Chelsea Clinton, as well as of the Clinton Foundation, also had nothing to say about the attacks.

The same was the case with former President Barack Obama and the Obama Foundation.

“Why is there still no statement about the attack against Israel from Barack Obama?” asked Alana Newhouse, Tablet magazine editor-in-chief.

“Not one word from Obama, and why is that? Is he too busy? Or simply indifferent?” added the author and commentator Dinesh D’Souza. “Or could it be that, having given millions to Iran, he is privately celebrating his role in taking Israel down a notch?”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred earlier in the day to the Hamas terrorist attacks as “unprecedented in Israel.”