Pastor Paula White comes out with strong message of support for Israel

Pastor Paula White who served as chair of the evangelical advisory board in Donald Trump’s administration came out with a video expressing strong support for Israel in its time of distress.,

On Saturday morning, thousands of rockets were fired at Gaza from Israel as a cover for dozens of infiltrations. At least 350 Israelis were killed and over 1,800 wounded as terrorists roamed the streets of southern Israel, dragging hundreds of hostages back into Gaza. Israel is in shock at what was by far the deadliest terrorist attack in the country’s history.

“When we woke up on Saturday morning to the horrific news and the unprecedented news that Israel was at war, our hearts sank, immediately we began to call forth our networks for emergency prayer,” Pastor White said in the video. “ We want you to know that there are literally millions upon millions praying with you and praying for you. We also begin to organize with our relationships that we have formed and forged over the decades in Israel. To know that any kind of support, any kind of stand that we can stay, take with you. We are here for you and we are here with you. We know that Hashem Hashem we know that Israel is God’s land. Israel is God’s place, and the Jewish people are God’s people. We also know that millions of us who are evangelicals and Christians stand together alongside you with that recognition, understanding the importance of being on the right side of history and the right side of Hashem. May God bless you and know that you are not alone. May you have peace and courage, stamina and strength. May you see miracle after miracle. We thank God for you. And we continue to stand in the gap with you, however long this is.