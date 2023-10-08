We are Under Attack and Desperately Need your Help

What we are experiencing now is unthinkable, unimaginable.

The horror, the evil, the pain. It is more than we can bear. Parents and children, are slaughtered. Elderly people and their nurses, are slaughtered. Teenagers at an outdoor party, slaughtered.

For those who are far away, who may not grasp the enormity of this horror – this is Israel’s 9/11.

Frankly, I don’t have the strength to write more about the war crimes being perpetrated on my fellow Jews as I write this. Please see here to better understand the situation.

Throughout Israel, sons and fathers are running to war. The situation is so dire that men in their forties are being called up to action. Yesterday, I stood on my porch watching mothers and wives all over my neighborhood hug their sons and husbands with tears in their eyes, as they rushed from their homes to join their units for battle.

Everyone has a loved one at the front. Some of my friends’ children have been wounded, and others are missing. We are living in a nightmare.

Israel is in crisis, in a way many of us have never experienced in our lifetimes. And we desperately need your help.

It’s no longer enough to be passively “pro-Israel.” We are in desperate times, when we need those who stand for good and for truth to stand up and ACT. Please, do not be silent. We need your help, and we need it now.

Here are practical steps you can take to support Israel during this terrible time:

Pray for Israel with all your Heart – Join Rabbi Tuly Weisz and Yair Levy for an emergency prayer gathering at 12pm central, 1pm eastern. CLICK HERE to sign up. Encourage your friends, your church or synagogue, to join in this prayer. We must shatter the heavens with our cries.

Donate to Save Israeli Lives – Donate as generously as you can to save Israeli lives. Your donation will bring emergency bomb shelters to vulnerable communities, help families from southern Israel seeking shelter, and support soldiers at the front by providing essential personal items. Please share this link with your friends and fellow congregants. We need help, and we need it now.

Get your Church Involved – Israel365’s leadership is available to work with your church to arrange an emergency campaign for Israel. Contact us today and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Demand that the United States Stand Fully with Israel

It is only a matter of time before President Biden and the US government begins pressuring Israel to stop its retaliation against Hamas terrorists. Sickeningly, the European Union has already done so, even as Hamas terrorists hold dozens of Israeli citizens hostages. In its official statement, the EU said: “The EU calls for an immediate cessation of these senseless attacks and violence, which will only further increase tensions on the ground and seriously undermine Palestinian people’s aspirations for peace.”

The only way for Israel to defeat the evil terrorists of Hamas is to destroy them, completely and finally. We desperately need the United States to support Israel’s right to destroy this evil regime, no matter how long it takes.

You can help! Contact the White House, online or by phone, now to demand that the United States support Israel’s right to completely destroy the evil terror terrorist regime, so that this horror is never repeated. Contact your senators and congressmen.

Be a Leader: Call on your Friends to Stand with Israel

If you are reading this article, you are a passionate supporter of Israel. Now is the time for you to stand up and lead. Don’t be silent, and don’t be shy. Call on your friends and acquaintances to stand with Israel – to donate, to call the White House, and to loudly declare their support. Call your pastor and arrange a rally or prayer event at your church. Now is the time to lead!

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. May God give strength to His people and save us from our enemies.