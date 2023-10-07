Pray for Israel with Yair Levi and Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz

On Saturday Morning, October 7, as Israel celebrated the final day of the Sukkot holiday, Hamas terrorists launched a massive and vicious surprise attack on Israel’s southern towns and cities, murdering over 250 innocent men, women, and children in their homes and synagogues and taking dozens of hostages.

Israel’s defense forces and emergency services are fighting to regain control of southern Israel. The full extent of the losses is still unknown.

Israel desperately needs our prayers!

Pray for the peace of Israel with Yair Levi

Sunday, October 8, 2023

12:00 pm Central time

1:00 pm Eastern time

8:00 pm Jerusalem time

SIGN UP HERE TO JOIN THE VIRTUAL PRAYER

Yair Levi will lead us in prayer and song.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz will update us on the latest news from Israel.

Israel desperately needs our help.