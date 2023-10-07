Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Rabbi Wolicki: “Calling on all friends of Israel to rise up in prayer”

May Hashem answer you in time of trouble, the name of Yaakov's Hashem keep you safe.

Psalms

20:

2

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 7, 2023

2 min read

In the wake of horrific attacks by Palestinian terrorists that left hundreds of Jews dead, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki called on all friends of Israel to join in prayer. He recommended Psalm 20:

1For the leader. A psalm of David.

la-menat-TSE-akh, miz-MOR, l’-da-VID

אלַמְנַצֵּ֗חַ מִזְמ֥וֹר לְדָוִֽד׃

2May Hashem answer you in time of trouble, the name of Yaakov‘s Hashem keep you safe.

ya-AN-kha a-do-NAI b’-yom tza-RAH, y’-sa-GEV-kha shaym e-lo-HAY ya-a-KOV

ביַֽעַנְךָ֣ יְ֭הֹוָה בְּי֣וֹם צָרָ֑ה יְ֝שַׂגֶּבְךָ֗ שֵׁ֤ם ׀ אֱלֹהֵ֬י יַעֲקֹֽב׃

3May He send you help from the sanctuary, and sustain you from Tzion.

yish-LAKH-ez’-RE-kha mi-ko-DESH u-mi-TZI-yon yis-a-DE-kha

גיִשְׁלַֽח־עֶזְרְךָ֥ מִקֹּ֑דֶשׁ וּ֝מִצִּיּ֗וֹן יִסְעָדֶֽךָּ׃

4May He receive the tokens of all your meal offerings, and approve your burn offerings. Selah.

yiz-KOR kol-min-KHO-te-KHA v’-o-la-TE-kha y’-da-sh’-NEH se-LAH

דיִזְכֹּ֥ר כׇּל־מִנְחֹתֶ֑ךָ וְעוֹלָתְךָ֖ יְדַשְּׁנֶ֣ה סֶֽלָה׃

5May He grant you your desire, and fulfill your every plan.

YIT-ten l’-KHA kheel-va-VE-kha v’-kol a-tza-t’-KHA ye-ma-LAY

היִֽתֶּן־לְךָ֥ כִלְבָבֶ֑ךָ וְֽכׇל־עֲצָתְךָ֥ יְמַלֵּֽא׃

6May we shout for joy in your victory, arrayed by standards in the name of our God. May Hashem fulfill your every wish.

n’-ra-n’-NAH bi-SHU-a-TE-kha u-v’-SHEM e-lo-HE-nu nid-GOL, ye-ma-LAY a-do-NAI kol-mish-a-LO-te-KHA

ונְרַנְּנָ֤ה ׀ בִּ֘ישׁ֤וּעָתֶ֗ךָ וּבְשֵֽׁם־אֱלֹהֵ֥ינוּ נִדְגֹּ֑ל יְמַלֵּ֥א יְ֝הֹוָ֗ה כׇּל־מִשְׁאֲלוֹתֶֽיךָ׃

7Now I know that Hashem will give victory to His anointed, will answer him from His heavenly sanctuary with the mighty victories of His right arm.

a-TAH ya-DA-tee KEE ho-SHEE-a a-do-NAI m’-shee-KHO ya-a-NAY-hu mi-sh’-MAY kod-SHO big-vu-ROT YAY-sha y’-mee-NO

זעַתָּ֤ה יָדַ֗עְתִּי כִּ֤י הוֹשִׁ֥יעַ ׀ יְהֹוָ֗ה מְשִׁ֫יח֥וֹ יַ֭עֲנֵהוּ מִשְּׁמֵ֣י קׇדְשׁ֑וֹ בִּ֝גְבֻר֗וֹת יֵ֣שַׁע יְמִינֽוֹ׃

8They [call] on chariots, they [call] on horses, but we call on the name of Hashem our God.

AY-leh va-RE-khev v’-AY-leh va-su-SEEM va-a-NAKH-nu b’-shem a-do-NAI e-lo-HAY-nu naz-KHEER

חאֵ֣לֶּה בָ֭רֶכֶב וְאֵ֣לֶּה בַסּוּסִ֑ים וַאֲנַ֓חְנוּ ׀ בְּשֵׁם־יְהֹוָ֖ה אֱלֹהֵ֣ינוּ נַזְכִּֽיר׃

9They collapse and lie fallen, but we rally and gather strength.

HEM-MAH kor-U v’-na-FA-lu va-a-na-KH’-NU kam-NU va-nit-o-DAD

טהֵ֭מָּה כָּרְע֣וּ וְנָפָ֑לוּ וַאֲנַ֥חְנוּ קַּ֝֗מְנוּ וַנִּתְעוֹדָֽד׃

10Hashem, grant victory! May the King answer us when we call.

a-do-NAI ho-SHI-a, ha-ME-lekh ya-a-NE-nu b’-yom-kor-E-nu.

ייְהֹוָ֥ה הוֹשִׁ֑יעָה הַ֝מֶּ֗לֶךְ יַעֲנֵ֥נוּ בְיוֹם־קׇרְאֵֽנוּ׃

Share this article

Related articles

Robot ‘dog’ shakes the lulav

JNS

JNS

Thousands celebrate Sukkot in Hebron

JNS

JNS

Water libation reenactment followed by full-dress Levite rehearsal [PHOTOSPREAD]

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Secular progressives are targeting God-fearing families with an anti-God agenda. Stand with Christians and Jews in defense of Biblical values!

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .