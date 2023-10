Color Red sirens sounded again in Rehovot, Nes Ziona, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Ramat Gan, Yavneh, Rishon Lezion, Givatayim, Ramat Hasharon, Petah Tikva, Kiryat Ono, Bnei Brak, Givat Shmuel, Beer Ya’akov, Ramla, Holon, Mikve Israel, Bat Yam as another wave of rockets fired from Gaza targeted Israel.

🇮🇱 MASSIVE rocket barrage reportedly headed toward Tel Aviv.



Energy Minister Israel Katz signs an order instructing the Israel Electric Corporation to cut the supply of electricity to Gaza.