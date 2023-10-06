Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Palestinian terrorist opens fire on Israeli family in Huwara [WATCH]

And on the day that I am preparing, said the lord of Hosts, they shall be My treasured possession; I will be tender toward them as a man is tender toward a son who ministers to him.And you shall come to see the difference between the righteous and the wicked, between him who has served Hashem and him who has not served Him.

Malachi

3:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

October 6, 2023

2 min read

A Palestinian terrorist opened fire at an Israeli vehicle on Route 60 in Huwara, just outside Nablus (Shechem) in northern Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday night.

According to the Magen David Adom emergency medical service, the vehicle’s occupants—an Israeli man and his pregnant wife, both in their 20s, and their 18-month-old baby—emerged from the attack unscathed.

IDF troops found several bullet holes in the car, as well as a number of shell casings in the area. The back window of the car, which was reportedly en route to the Tapuach Junction, was shattered by gunshots.

Video footage from a nearby vehicle showed the terrorist shooting multiple times at the vehicle with a handgun before fleeing on foot.

Following a pursuit and fire exchange with the terrorist, IDF soldiers “neutralized” the gunman, the army announced.

Bypass road to be completed by year’s end

Four Israelis have been killed in Huwara in the past year—brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in February; and father and son Shay Silas and Aviad Nir Nigrekar in August.

Dual Israeli-U.S. citizen David Stern, 41, narrowly survived a shooting on March 19 while driving through Huwara with his wife on their way to Jerusalem.

Two Israeli soldiers were also wounded in a drive-by shooting in the village on March 25. A few days later, dozens of Arabs stoned cars traveling through Huwara bearing Israeli license plates.

Route 60, the main north-south highway in Judea and Samaria, runs through the village. The main section of a road that bypasses the town is scheduled to open later this month.

Work on the road began approximately two years ago but was delayed. The construction received a boost in the form of an additional 50 million shekels ($13.2 million) following the murder of the Yaniv brothers and was initially planned to be completed by December.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev has lauded the project, saying that the bypass road “will save lives and give residents a sense of security.”

Share this article

Related articles

Terrorists wound Israeli at Joseph’s Tomb

JNS

JNS

Netanyahu convenes top security chiefs amid elevated threats

JNS

JNS

US: Tehran can make a nuclear bomb in less than two weeks

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .