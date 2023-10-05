Canada apologizes for lauding another soldier who fought in Nazi unit

A week after Anthony Rota, the speaker of Canada’s House of Commons, resigned over its parliament honoring a Ukrainian man who fought in a voluntary Nazi unit, another highly decorated member in the Waffen-SS Galicia Division has come to light.

Peter Savaryn was chancellor of the University of Alberta, a public school in Edmonton, from 1982 to 1986. The following year, he received the Order of Canada—an honor also bestowed on ice-hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, film director James Cameron and folk singer Joni Mitchell.

Peter Savaryn. Credit: Internet Encyclopedia of Ukraine.

The Forward, which broke the news, called the award “akin to the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Mary Simon, the governor general of Canada—King Charles III’s representative to the country—expressed “deep regret” for Savaryn’s receipt of the Order of Canada, she told The Forward. She said some of the honors that Savaryn received are currently under review.

Last week, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an address in Canada’s House of Commons, House Speaker Anthony Rota presented Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old World War II veteran, to the parliament. Hunka was introduced as a Canadian citizen and Ukrainian war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division and received two rousing standing ovations from the lawmakers.

It was later revealed that Hunka had served in the First Ukrainian Division, also called the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, and the SS 14th Waffen Division.

Canada has exhibited support for the Ukrainian Nazi Division in other settings. There are monuments to the unit at cemeteries in both Alberta and Oakville, Ont., both of which avoid any mention of its SS origins, instead referring to it as the 1st Ukrainian Division of the Ukrainian National Army. Attempts to raise the connection between the Galicia Division and the Nazis have been labeled as misinformation by Global Affairs Canada.

It is important to note that after WWII, Canada’s immigration policy prohibited any veteran of the German Wehrmacht or the SS from becoming a citizen. However, in 1950, a cabinet-level exemption opened Canada’s doors to former members of the Galicia Division and about 600 settled in Canada.

The whitewashing of Ukraine’s Nazi connections is also an issue in the US. In 2018, more than 50 members of the US Congress condemned the government of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to glorify “Nazi collaborators,” including members of the Galicia Division.

“It’s particularly troubling that much of the Nazi glorification in Ukraine is government-supported,” noted the letter to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

A cross dedicated to the division is placed in Saint Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, in Elkins Park, in the suburb of Philadelphia. The American Jewish Committee declared that the monument should be removed.

Another monument is in Warren, Michigan, on the side of a Ukrainian credit union building. The mayor of the city, James R. Fouts, once informed of the monument, stated that: “There’s not even a minute chance that we would support anything like this.”