Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Rome event to address Vatican’s activities during the Holocaust

“He has told you, O man, what is good, And what Hashem requires of you: Only to do justice And to love goodness, And to walk modestly with your God;

Micah

6:

8

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

October 5, 2023

< 1 min read

Historians and theologians will gather in Rome at the Pontifical Gregorian University from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11 to discuss the meaning of documents about the Vatican’s activities during the Holocaust, which the pope released in 2020, for Jewish-Christian relations. 

Conference sponsors include several Vatican bodies; the U.S. and Israeli embassies to the Holy See; the office of Ellen Germain, the U.S. State Department’s special envoy for Holocaust issues; the Italian Jewish Community; the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum; Yad Vashem; and the American Jewish Committee.

The conference will address the “millions of documents pertaining to the pontificate of Pope Pius XII (1939-1958),” which Pope Francis opened in March 2020.

“It will take decades of scrutiny and analysis to ascertain the full significance of these archives estimated to be at least 16 million pages, but some important discoveries have been made and must be shared with the wider public,” per the conference website. “These documents can be approached from the point of view of a variety of historical and theological questions.”

“We are hoping that the welcomed opening of World War II archives related to Pope Pius XII helps to clarify our understanding of the Church’s choice of actions during the Holocaust and will provide answers to key questions,” said Rabbi Noam Marans, the AJC’s director of interreligious and intergroup relations. “How did and does this history affect the theological and interreligious perspectives of the post-Shoah and post-Vatican II Church? What are the implications for Catholic-Jewish relations today?”

“Judaism lays great value on memory,” Marans stated. “We are taught to remember both positive and negative events, and use them as our reference for present and future actions.”

Share this article

Related articles

Religious Jews protest against proselytizing at ICEJ Feast of Tabernacles

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Rabbi Glick to lead Mount of Olives Shofar ‘Creation’ event manifesting Prophecy of Joel

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

In rebuke to Jayapal, US House passes pro-Israel resolution

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .