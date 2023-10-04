Water libation reenactment followed by full-dress Levite rehearsal [PHOTOSPREAD]

On Tuesday, a full-dress reenactment of the water libation as it was performed in the Temple was held in Jerusalem. The event was overseen by Rabbi Yisrael Ariel (the founder of the Temple Institute) and Rabbi Baruch Kahane, who served as the Kohen Gadol (high priest) for the reenactment.

Rabbi Yisrael Ariel (Photo Joshua Wander)

Rabbi Baruch Kahana (Right) serving as the Kohen Gadol (Photo by Joshua Wander)

Kohanim in priestly garments with gold water vessel and silver wine vessel, Levites in special garments (Photo by Joshua Wander)

The event was not open to the public so ten participants attended the drawing of water from the Shiloach Pool (Siloam in English, Silwan in Arabic). The Pool of Siloam was the starting point for pilgrims who made the annual pilgrimage to Jerusalem for the Biblical feasts. They would use the pool to wash and ritually purify themselves before ascending by foot to the inner court of the Temple Mount to bring their sacrificial offerings.

In Temple times, a libation of water was made together with the pouring out of wine at the morning service on the last six days of the week-long Sukkot holiday. Kohanim descended from the Temple to the Shiloach Spring at the base of Mount Moriah, where they filled the flask with three log of spring water (approximately two pints) and returned to the Temple.

Though not explicitly mandated in the Torah, water libation is part of the oral tradition passed down from Moses. Throughout the year, the daily offerings in the Temple were accompanied by the pouring of wine on the altar. On Sukkot, water was poured in addition to the wine.

Sukkot is described in Jewish tradition as a joyous holiday and the water libation was the focal point of this joy.

“He who has not seen the rejoicing at the Simchat Bet Hasheavah [the water drawing ceremony], has never seen rejoicing in his life” (The Mishna, Sukkah 5:1).

In Temple times, the ceremony would take fifteen hours with accompanying celebrations lasting all night until the Temple service began again the next morning. Nations came from around the world to take part in the Sukkoth celebrations making it international worship of God.

Levites dressed in special garb blew meter-long silver trumpets prepared for use in the Third Temple as Kohanim (priests) wearing the Biblically mandated Temple vestments performed the ceremony of drawing water from the pool inu a gold vessel that was also prepared for use in the Third Temple.

After the drawing of the water, the group ascended with song and dance to Gan HaTekuma in the Old City of Jerusalem where a Temple reenactment was held. In the evening, the Levites held a special full-dress rehearsal. This group of Levites practices every week in preparation for the Third Temple.

Joshua Wander being a part of the water libation ceremony