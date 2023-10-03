Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Historic first: Israeli minister reads Torah and waves Lulav in Saudi Arabia

When Daniel learned that it had been put in writing, he went to his house, in whose upper chamber he had had windows made facing Yerushalayim, and three times a day he knelt down, prayed, and made confession to his God, as he had always done.

Daniel

6:

11

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 3, 2023

2 min read

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) read from a Torah scroll and performed the mitzvah of waving a Lulav in the holiday morning prayers on Tuesday with the 14-member delegation to Saudi Arabia. 

The  minister posted photos of the historic event to his social media, quoting a  verse from Daniel:

When Daniel learned that it had been put in writing, he went to his house, in whose upper chamber he had had windows made facing Yerushalayim, and three times a day he knelt down, prayed, and made confession to his God, as he had always done.

Daniel 6:11

“Here in Riyadh, we prayed with the windows open to Jerusalem,” Karhi added.

Shlomo Karhi waves lulav in Saudi Arabia (Photo via Facebook)

Karhi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday night for a Universal Postal Union (UPU) conference, becoming the second Israeli cabinet minister ever to visit Riyadh. Tourism Minister Haim Katz (Likud), who was in Riyadh last week to attend a conference of the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Karhi is religiously observant and has garnered criticism for bringing his religious beliefs into politics.  On Purim, he made a post on Twitter addressing pilots, doctors, and members of the special operations unit who had announced that they would not volunteer to serve in the reserves if the proposed Judicial reforms were to pass. Karhi referred to them as “impudent conscientious objectors” and told them to “go to hell.” In his tweet, Karhi drew comparisons between the objectors and the biblical story of Mordechai and Esther, suggesting that Israel would prosper without them and that they were self-appointed rulers akin to Haman. After a wave of criticism, Karhi publicly doubled down, standing by his statements. 

Karhi is known for his opposition to the LGBT community and has been quoted as saying that Israeli Pride parades are “contrary to nature.”

Middle East Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Share this article

Related articles

Biden admin paves the way for Iran deal worth $6 billion

JNS

JNS

Euphrates River hits historic lows, preparing for end-of-days

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

The Democratic Party and Riyadh’s normalization demands

Amichai Stein

Amichai Stein

Donate to the Middle East category

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Middle East Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .