Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

REPORT: Biden State Dept funds group with ties to Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Cursed be he who accepts a bribe in the case of the murder of an innocent person.—And all the people shall say, Amen.

Deuteronomy

27:

25

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

September 29, 2023

2 min read

The Phoenix Center for Research and Field Studies—affiliated with the Islamic University of Gaza and which received a $90,000 grant from the U.S. State Department—has ties to two entities designated by the United States as terrorist groups, according to a Sept. 27 report from the Washington Examiner.

Ostensibly a charity, the center received $60,000 in U.S. federal funding for a current project to “further promote diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility” and to “enhance the knowledge and skills of Palestinians in public speaking, storytelling and digital networking.” Another grant—this one for $30,000—supports a current project to “raise the awareness of IT trends and provide networking opportunities with IT employers in Europe and Asia for target audiences.”

The Phoenix Center does other sorts of networking, including with Palestine Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, both of which have been on the State Department’s list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations for more than 25 years.

An event held by the center on Sept. 19, 2022 featured a senior member of Palestine Islamic Jihad who has called for the “slaughter” of Jews, and photographs on the center’s website portray a room decked out in Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine flags, per the Examiner, citing NGO Monitor. Another 2022 event featured another senior member of the PFLP and four members of PIJ.

Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), who leads the House Subcommittee on Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations, told the Examiner that the State Department’s funding of the center is “deeply disturbing and raises alarming questions.”

“Under absolutely no circumstances should the State Department be sending U.S. taxpayer dollars to subsidize terrorist workshops and conferences that are decorated with the flags of terrorist organizations and posters of known terrorists who are actively seeking the slaughter of Jews and the annihilation of Israel,” he told the publication. 

“Never mind the sheer stupidity of thinking Palestinian terrorists would respond to DEI programs,” wrote Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), using the acronym for diversity, equity and inclusion. “It is an international embarrassment that the Biden administration is actively funding violent anti-Israel groups in Gaza and the West Bank. I stand with Israel, period.”

Share this article

Related articles

Merrick Garland cites his Jewish ancestry as proof DOJ did not target Catholics

JNS

JNS

US House talks terrorism and Palestinian Authority ‘pay-for-slay’ practices

JNS

JNS

‘Long overdue,’ Israel is first in Middle East in US Visa Waiver Program 

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .