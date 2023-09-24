Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Route 60 shatters box-office expectations

I will restore My people Yisrael. They shall rebuild ruined cities and inhabit them; They shall plant vineyards and drink their wine; They shall till gardens and eat their fruits.

Amos

9:

13

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

September 24, 2023

< 1 min read

A new cinematic collaboration bringing together former US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, an Orthodox Jew, and former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, a devout Christian was released on Monday in 1,500 theaters across the country and is shattering all expectations, generating more than $1.6 million in ticket sales. The movie, produced by Trinity Broadcasting Company, is called Route 60: The Biblical Highway, named for the modern south–north highway in Israel that stretches 150 miles from Beersheba to Nazareth.

Friedman states at the start of the film that Route 60 in Israel is “the road that Abraham, the father of nations, walked as the first believer in monotheism” and “It is a road walked by Jesus, the central figure of Christianity.” 

Friedman said, “Route 60 follows the ancient path from Nazareth to Beersheba. It connects many holy sites and biblical events, in what could be called the original biblical belt.”  

The movie sold more tickets per theatre on its first two nights than any other American film, according to Box Office Mojo,  exceeding the combined receipts of the Barbie movie and Oppenheimer

It was expected to show in 1,000 theatres for two days, but Friedman told The Jerusalem Post that it was extended through the weekend due to high demand.

After the movie completes its run in theatres, TBN will work to continue to make it available, either by DVD or streaming.

Share this article

Related articles

Has the Yom Kippur Mystery of Azazel Finally Been Solved?

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

A Unique Collection of Shofars Now on Display at the Biblical Museum of Natural History

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Will lab-grown meat be brought to the Third Temple as an animal sacrifice?

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Secular progressives are targeting God-fearing families with an anti-God agenda. Stand with Christians and Jews in defense of Biblical values!

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .