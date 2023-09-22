Combat Antisemitism group welcomes Missouri’s adoption of the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has welcomed the decision by Missouri Governor Mike Parson to adopt the Working Definition of Antisemitism as established by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which more than 1,100 global agencies, 40 countries, and 31 U.S. states have also adopted.

Governor Parson adopted the IHRA Definition as he also proclaimed September as Jewish American Heritage Month in Missouri.

“Missouri’s own Harry S. Truman was the first world leader to officially recognize Israel as a legitimate Jewish state, and we continue our proud support for members of the Jewish faith today,” Governor Parson said. “While we always want to recognize, honor, and appreciate the contributions members of the Jewish faith make to our culture and communities across the state, we especially want to do so during Jewish American Heritage Month. We also want to take this opportunity to unequivocally reject antisemitism towards Jewish people and bigotry of any kind. Today and every day, we say hate and discrimination have no home in Missouri.”

Since the Working Definition of Antisemitism was adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) in 2016, it has become the most widely-recognized barometer in the collective effort against Jew-hatred, serving as an essential tool to identify and delineate all contemporary manifestations of this age-old bigotry.

CAM, with its partners, has been leading the global effort to convince countries, states, entities and institutions across the globe to adopt the IHRA Definition.

“We are delighted that Missouri joins the growing family of states who understand the need to adopt tools to fight Jew-hatred,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “Our aim is to have every U.S. state adopt the IHRA Definition, and we are well over halfway to reaching this important target.”

“As Antisemitism is increasing everywhere, including across America, it is vital that Jews receive the protection necessary and anti-Semites not hide behind their own tainted definitions to try and protect themselves from justice.”