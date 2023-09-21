Netanyahu to Biden: ‘We can make peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia’

At the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged U.S. President Joe Biden to help bring together the Jewish state and the Gulf’s most influential Arab monarchy: Saudi Arabia.

“I think that under your leadership, Mr. President, we can forge a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia,” Netanyahu said. “And I think such a peace would go a long way first to advance the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict, achieve reconciliation between the Islamic world and the Jewish state, and advance a genuine peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Regarding a potential “economic corridor that would link Asia, the Middle East and Europe together,” Netanyahu said that Israel would be “a very important hub on a highway of unprecedented prosperity.”

It was the first in-person meeting between the two world leaders since Netanyahu’s re-election last November.

He urged Biden: “I believe that working together, we can make history and create a better future for the region and beyond.”