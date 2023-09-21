Palestinian Authority doubles salary of terrorist who murdered Ari Fuld

It was announced on Monday that the Palestinian Authority will double the monthly stipend it pays to the Palestinian man who murdered Ari Fuld five years ago.

“Yesterday, the Palestinian Authority doubled the monthly salary it pays the terrorist murderer of Ari Fuld, [of blessed memory], from $522 to $1,044,” Israeli attorney Maurice Hirsch announced on Monday, noting that the PA has already paid Jabarin $25,726.

“The PA ‘s pay for slay policy incentivizes terror & rewards terrorists,” Hirsch wrote on X (formerly Twitter), asking: “Why are the US & EU helping the PA to reward terrorists & Jew-murderers?”

Fuld, a 45-year-old father of four, was stabbed in the back by a Palestinian teen man on September 16, 2018, at a market in Gush Etzion. He was mortally wounded in the initial attack but managed to pursue his attacker and open fire with his personal pistol. His actions undoubtedly saved lives in the crowded shopping area.

Born in New York, Fuld made aliyah in 1994. Settling in Efrat in Gush Etzion, Fuld was a well-known Israel advocate and right-wing activist. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Distinction, the third-highest award granted by the Israel Police.

The murderer was tried and convicted of first-degree murder and attempting to murder three other people and sentenced to life in prison. The Fuld family was awarded 1.25 million shekels ($365,000) in damages.

Fuld was murdered just a few months after the US Congress passed the Taylor Force Act and President Trump signed it into law. The Taylor Force Act makes it illegal for the US government to provide economic aid to the PA until the PA ceases paying stipends through the Martyr’s Fund to individuals who commit acts of terrorism and to the families of deceased terrorists.

In February 2019, the US confirmed it stopped all USAID to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. This was reversed by President Biden.

The monthly salaries and benefits rewarding imprisoned and released terrorists, plus the stipends allocated to families of “martyrs,” amount to $300 million annually. In 2016, payments were made to 35,000 families, including the families of suicide bombers, from a 2016 annual budget of $170 million. The stipend is higher than the average Palestinian wage. The Washington Post’s analysis showed that in 2017, $160 million was paid to 13,000 beneficiaries of “prisoner payments” ($12,307 per person), and $183 million was paid to 33,700 families in about in “martyr payments” ($5,430 per family), of which:

$36 million is estimated to be paid to prisoners serving sentences of >20 years

$10 million is paid to former members of the security forces

$1 million is estimated to be paid to families of the 200 suicide bombers

$10 million is paid to the families of the Palestinians with life terms, lengthy sentences, and in the security forces

Avi Abelow, the voice of the Pulse of Israel program and editor of IsraelUnwired.com and a close friend of Ari Fuld, reacted to the announcement:

“This is an absolute disgrace,” Abelow wrote. “Not just that Ari Fuld’s murderer has his salary doubled, and not just that the Palestinian Authority gets away with paying terrorists, outing itself as an absolute enemy of the Jewish people that supports killing us.”

“All that is also true, but the true disgrace of this situation is that the US, the EU and Israel give money to the Palestinian Authority, knowing that some of the money then goes to reward terrorists! By supporting and paying terrorists with US, EU and Israeli funding, the ‘enlightened,’ Western world that loves to say how it is so important to fight antisemitism is actually supporting the biggest antisemitic movement today, the Palestinian Authority and all the United Nations financially supported programs that incite to kill Jews, and literally reward terrorists. I promise you that their words of ‘fighting antisemitism’ are hollow, as they all willingly continue to literally fund the killing of Jews with the tax-payer money of law-abiding citizens, including Jews, in the US, the EU and Israel.”

“This is absolute evil being done by our own governments.”

Nadia Matar, the co-chairman of the Women in Green stated, “For a long time we’ve been saying that the Palestinian Authority is a terrorist organization that is no different than Hamas and Islamic Jihad and must be dismantled,” Matar said. “The solution is that Israel must once and for all apply sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. We cannot give control of parts of our homeland to a terrorist organization. The fact that they’re doubling the salary of a murderer is yet another proof of how evil they are. Israel should dismantle and expel these terrorists.”

“Let us all remember that the PA is an invention by the US, who decided to import terrorists and give them weapons and cities of refuge in the Biblical heartland. The Oslo Accords forced the Palestinian Authority upon the local Arabs. If Israel dismantles the PA, it will not only free us from terrorism, but it will also liberate the Arabs from the yoke of those murderers and terrorists. We need to declare once and for all that this land belongs to the Jewish people and we’re taking responsibility over it.”

On Monday morning, Hillel Fuld eulogized his brother as “the Lion of Zion.”

“Five years. Cannot believe it’s been that long and if I’m being totally honest and transparent, I can’t even believe this really happened. I can’t believe he’s really gone. Maybe one day I’ll internalize that. For now? We just all miss the goofy, passionate, intense, motivated, truthful and learned Ari,” wrote Hillel Fuld on Facebook.