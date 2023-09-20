Subscribe
Study The Bible
Netanyahu, Zelensky meet on sidelines at UN General Assembly

JNS

JNS

September 20, 2023

In a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the Jewish state would continue to assist Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Netanyahu specified that aid would focus on humanitarian issues, including dealing with land mines.

Wearing his trademark military green shirt, Zelensky approached Netanyahu, and they shook hands and exchanged salutations. “I see you all the time,” Netanyahu said.

When introduced to the Israeli entourage, Zelensky said, “You have a very big team.”

Mossad director David Barnea received a hug from Zelensky, who said “I’m glad to see you.” The exchange “sparked worldwide attention and speculation that the two know each other,” Arutz Sheva reported.

Netanyahu’s office called the meeting “cordial.”

The meeting was the first between the two leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

