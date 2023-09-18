Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Terrorist shot during attempted stabbing near Jerusalem

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

September 18, 2023

< 1 min read

A Palestinian terrorist was shot and neutralized on Monday morning during an attempted stabbing at the Mizmoria crossing close to Jerusalem’s Har Homa neighborhood.

Border Police stationed at the crossing stopped the assailant after he aroused their suspicion, at which point he drew a knife, prompting the officers to open fire.

No other injuries were reported in the attack.

Last week, Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman said that every synagogue in Jerusalem would be guarded by armed security personnel this High Holiday season, as the terrorist threat in Israel’s capital remains high.

He noted that 110 persons were in custody as part of the police’s strategy to prevent “incitement and hostile terrorist activity.”

Since the beginning of 2023, police have thwarted 31 attempted attacks in the holy city, Jerusalem’s top cop added.

Later Monday, Palestinian terrorists opened fire on an IDF post located near the Jewish community of Kedumim in Samaria.

No injuries were reported in the attack.

Israeli security forces began a manhunt for the perpetrators.

In July, a Palestinian terrorist attempting to infiltrate Kedumim killed IDF Staff Sgt. Shilo Yosef Amir, 22.

Share this article

Related articles

Armed guard in every Jerusalem shul over High Holidays

JNS

JNS

Rise in terror attacks in Judea and Samaria leave families needing charity’s help

Israel365

Israel365

Islamic Movement inciting anti-Jewish unrest ahead of Rosh Hashanah

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .