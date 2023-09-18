Terrorist shot during attempted stabbing near Jerusalem

A Palestinian terrorist was shot and neutralized on Monday morning during an attempted stabbing at the Mizmoria crossing close to Jerusalem’s Har Homa neighborhood.

Border Police stationed at the crossing stopped the assailant after he aroused their suspicion, at which point he drew a knife, prompting the officers to open fire.

No other injuries were reported in the attack.

Last week, Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman said that every synagogue in Jerusalem would be guarded by armed security personnel this High Holiday season, as the terrorist threat in Israel’s capital remains high.

He noted that 110 persons were in custody as part of the police’s strategy to prevent “incitement and hostile terrorist activity.”

Since the beginning of 2023, police have thwarted 31 attempted attacks in the holy city, Jerusalem’s top cop added.

Later Monday, Palestinian terrorists opened fire on an IDF post located near the Jewish community of Kedumim in Samaria.

No injuries were reported in the attack.

Israeli security forces began a manhunt for the perpetrators.

In July, a Palestinian terrorist attempting to infiltrate Kedumim killed IDF Staff Sgt. Shilo Yosef Amir, 22.