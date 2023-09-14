Help feed Israel’s Holocaust Survivors this Rosh Hashana

As Jews worldwide prepare to sit down with their families and celebrate Rosh Hashana, thousands of Holocaust survivors in Israel are struggling to provide themselves with a hot meal. When people sit down to eat the symbolic foods that bring us protection and happiness this New Year, many of these survivors will be hoping that the next year is much sweeter than the last.



An ongoing campaign to help feed over Holocaust survivors in Israel who cannot afford to eat is nearing its goal but is hoping for more acts of kindness and generosity to achieve the objective.

United Soup Kitchens in Israel (USK), a network of 22 public restaurants serving free home-cooked meals daily to over 8,650 diners, is attempting to raise $50,000 to help continue to provide daily nourishment to those who need it. So far, almost $40,000 has been raised.



Thousands of Israelis are regularly served by USK, including 8,000 Holocaust survivors who are impoverished. Around 150,000 Holocaust survivors are living in Israel, according to figures published in April by the Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority.



According to the Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority, the average age of Holocaust survivors in Israel is 85, with around 30,000 over the age of 90 and 462 who have passed 100. The Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel stated in 2022 that roughly one in three survivors lives in poverty, and many are dependent on donated food to survive.



USK in Israel is a project of Tzedakah Central, the oldest continuously operating social services agency in Israel, which was established in 1788. Run primarily by volunteers, USK’s kitchens are located throughout the country, wherever there are high concentrations of elderly men and women in need.

Professional chefs help to prepare the meals, and for those unable to make it to a dining establishment, deliveries are available.

USK also delivers grocery baskets and pantry supplies to thousands of impoverished families, especially before major holidays and festivals. It is estimated that one-third of Israel’s population currently live below the poverty line, and help is needed now more than ever.

United Soup Kitchens in Israel and its sister projects are here to alleviate poverty by eliminating hunger especially among the oldest and youngest in need.

To donate, please visit: https://uskisrael.com/