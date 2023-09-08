Subscribe
Study The Bible
Putin: “Western curators put Jew in charge to hide Ukraine’s Nazism”

Let us deal shrewdly with them, so that they may not increase; otherwise in the event of war they may join our enemies in fighting against us and rise from the ground.” Exodus 1:10

Exodus

1:

10

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

September 8, 2023

2 min read

 In a television interview on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Western powers had installed a Jewish president in Ukraine in order to deflect accusations that the country collaborated with the Nazis in World War II.

“Western curators have put a person at the head of modern Ukraine – an ethnic Jew, with Jewish roots, with Jewish origins. And thus, in my opinion, they seem to be covering up an anti-human essence that is the foundation … of the modern Ukrainian state,” Putin said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“And this makes the whole situation extremely disgusting, in that an ethnic Jew is covering up the glorification of Nazism and covering up those who led the Holocaust in Ukraine at one time – and this is the extermination of one and a half million people.” 

Putin’s portrayal of Zelensky as a dangerous ally to Russia’s enemies is similar to Pharoah’s fear that the Jews would ally with a foreign enemy. Though the Hebrews had already grown surprisingly numerous, Pharoah did not fear a slave uprising. Of course, Pharoah was eventually overthrown, not by the Hebrews or a foreign enemy, but by the God of Israel.

Putin has used Zelensky’s Jewish identity as a basis for criticizing Ukraine in the past. In June, he claimed  that his Jewish friends told him that in their eyes Zelensky, who he described as as “a man with Jewish blood”, was a “disgrace to the Jewish people.”

“I have a lot of Jewish friends,” Putin said in the address. “They say that Zelensky is not Jewish, that he is a disgrace to the Jewish people.”

“I’m not joking, and not a joke and not an attempt at irony, because today neo-Nazis, Hitler’s disciples, have been put on a pedestal as heroes of Ukraine,” Putin added, according to the TASS Russian News Agency.

In a seperate  diatribe, he said  that he “does not understand” how a man like Zelensky, whom he described as having “Jewish blood running through his veins,” could allegedly support neo-Nazi elements 

Judaism and Nazism have entered into the political narrative surrounding Ukriane. Last year, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov caused general consternation when he criticized Zelensky by saying, “Hitler also had Jewish blood” and that “some of the worst antisemites are Jews.” Lavrov apologized to then-prime minister Naftali Bennett in a phone call a few days later.

But this Jewish element has placed Israel in an uncomfortable position. Zelensky has criticized Israel for not providing lethal aid, though Israel has provided Ukraine with substantial humanitarian aid. Israel has sent protective gear to Ukrainian emergency responders and was the only country to operate a field hospital in the country this year, which treated some 6,000 patients. In addition, Israel has absorbed thousands of Jewish and non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees. 

Share this article

