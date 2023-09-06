Bridgebuilder Spotlight: Pastor Trey Graham

Little by little, over the past few decades but growing more and more over the past few years, a community of activists in the Christian-Jewish engagement space has developed, with people reaching out to each other to promote fraternity and humanitarian projects in and between the Christian and Jewish communities.



In 2020, the organization I run, Root Source, together with friends at Israel365, initiated Bridgebuilders: Top Activists in Christian-Jewish Engagement, honoring seventy of these trailblazers.



In this monthly column, we focus on one of these leaders, share an interview with her or him, hear how they got to where they are today, learn about some of their projects, and consider what God is doing with regard to Jewish-Christian relations.



This month’s bridgebuilder is Pastor Trey Graham from First Melissa Israel, Melissa, TX, USA.

What is the main focus of your activities today?

As a man and as a pastor, I pray that God will help me faithfully follow Jesus as my Savior, better understand all parts of my Bible, and teach others about the ministry of Jesus (in my church, on the radio, through various media outlets, and during educational tours of the Holy Land), love my Jewish and non-Jewish friends in humble and genuine ways, and trust HaShem to guide us all to redemption and eternal salvation.

How long have you been doing that?

12 years

What are some of the successful related programs or projects that you have done this year and in past years?

I serve on the boards of several important Israeli organizations, and I lead frequent study trips for Christians in Israel.

How did you get to where you are today?

The reason I have so many wonderful Israeli Jewish friends is because I care about Jews. The reason I care about Jews is because of Israel. The reason I care about Israel is because of the Bible. The reason I care about the Bible is because of Jesus.

What is your “testimony”?

I love to study the Tanakh, what many Christians call the Old Testament. This God-written book is what connects me to Israel and has opened the door to my beautiful friendships and conversations with Israeli Orthodox Jews. As a Christian, I also love to study the New Testament. In fact, to Christians, these books form one united whole as the inspired Word of God. The New Testament tells me about the salvation offered by Jesus and how He fulfills the messianic prophecies given in the Tanakh. As a follower of Jesus and a person devoted to Bible study, I desire to read and follow the teachings of both “Testaments.” This is an ongoing learning and maturing process in my life.

What do you think God is doing with regard to Jewish-Christian relations?

Prophecy is being fulfilled every day, and the hearts of people across the globe are turning to the One True God.