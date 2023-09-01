Subscribe
Study The Bible
After a shootout, IDF found explosives in children’s room

Blessed is Hashem, my rock, who trains my hands for battle, my fingers for warfare;

Psalms

144:

1

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

September 1, 2023

< 1 min read

The IDF clashed with terrorists in the town of Aqaba in Northern Samaria early Friday morning. The troops surrounded a house where Palestinians suspected of preparing an attack had barricaded themselves in. The IDF was fired upon by terrorists and returned fire using shoulder-mounted missiles and hand grenades, killing one terrorist. After sweeping the building, Israeli troops found military equipment, a handgun, and two improvised explosive devices concealed in a children’s room the army said. Two suspects were arrested in the operation.

Seven suspects were arrested in operations in Beit Ummar, Wadi Siman, and Shechem (Nablus). During the operation in Wadi Siman, the IDF confiscated an M-1 and ammunition. In Shechem, terrorists opened fire at the IDF.

No IDF casualties were reported.

This month has seen a wave of terrorist attacks. Between August 5 to August 31, five Israelis were killed and several more were wounded. In the past 24 hours, there have been four attacks.

