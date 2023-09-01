Subscribe
Four IDF soldiers wounded in terrorist attack at Joseph’s Tomb

JNS

JNS

September 1, 2023

Four Israeli soldiers, including an officer, were wounded on Wednesday night during an operation to secure entry for civilians to the Joseph’s Tomb compound in Shechem (Nablus).

An improvised explosive device was set off as the soldiers passed by. Thirty-nine people were injured in related clashes, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Worshippers’ access to the tomb complex remains open in spite of the attack, according to the IDF.

The Nablus Battalion, part of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We are praying from the depths of our hearts for the safety of the soldiers who secured this entrance,” said Knesset member Zvi Sukkot, in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Terror will not win, in the merit of Joseph the righteous,” he added.

“Under Oslo, the Palestinian Authority guaranteed access to Jewish worshippers at Joseph’s Tomb,” wrote David Friedman, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel. The P.A. breached its commitment from day one, according to Friedman. “Worshippers need to be protected by the IDF, and IDF forces are often attacked, as they were this evening.”

Former Knesset member Michal Cotler-Wunsh wrote: “Another day, another violation of Oslo.”

“Not just Joseph’s Tomb. Oslo has a list of many Jewish holy sites (called that by Palestinians) throughout P.A.-controlled territory that Jews were guaranteed free access/worship to (including bus service),” she added. “In fact, most are off limits. Another item on a long list of violations of Oslo.”

