One wounded in terror attack at Jerusalem light-rail stop

An Israeli man was moderately wounded on Wednesday night in a stabbing at the Shivtei Yisrael light-rail stop outside Jerusalem’s Old City.

The alleged assailant, identified by local media as a 14-year-old Arab resident of Beit Hanina in northern Jerusalem, was shot and killed by a Border Policeman who witnessed the attack, according to the Israel Police.

“Around 9 p.m. in the evening, I was riding the light rail. At some point, at the Shivte Yisrael station, I recognized that there was movement behind me, running, shouting. As soon as I turned around and looked out the window, I saw the knife being raised. The train was still moving. As soon as it stopped, I was able to get out and reach the terrorist,” the officer told Channel 12.

Several civilians were already struggling with the assailant, according to Israeli media reports.

“I feel satisfied that I saved a human life and that the incident ended the way it did, a quick end and with as few injuries as possible,” said the officer.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai praised the officer, saying, “His quick and professional response shows the level of vigilance of our forces in the field, who time and again prevent and thwart terrorist attacks. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

The 25-year-old victim was treated at the scene by Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel before being taken to the city’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center. He was fully conscious and in stable condition.

Separately on Wednesday evening, two Israeli bus drivers were lightly injured when their vehicles were stoned by Palestinians on a highway in western Samaria.

The attacks occurred on Route 55 near the Arab village of Nabi Ilyas, located close to the Israeli community of Alfei Menashe.

One of the drivers was wounded in the eyes by flying glass, while the other suffered a shoulder injury, according to Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria). Both were evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Israel Defense Forces soldier was lightly injured when a Palestinian terrorist rammed his car into a military post near Beit Hagai, close to Hebron in Judea.

According to the military, the assailant accelerated toward the IDF post as he approached Junction 200, prompting troops to respond.

Israeli media reported that the Palestinian was shot and neutralized, with no further information being given as to his condition.

The injured soldier was evacuated to the hospital in good condition.

On Tuesday, four Jewish shepherds were wounded when dozens of masked Arabs attacked them as they were herding their flock in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

A day earlier, IDF soldiers conducting an operation near Ya’bad in northwestern Samaria were attacked by terrorists who threw explosive devices at them from a passing vehicle.