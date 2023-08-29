Rare blue supermoon to appear with Messianic undertones

A rare blue supermoon will appear on Wednesday night. The third supermoon of the year, it will be the brightest and largest moon of the year. In kabbalistic terms, this is an emphasis of the feminine aspect as a necessary part of the Messianic process.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at the part of its elliptical orbit that brings it closer to Earth, appearing up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than when it is viewed at its furthest point. On Sunday, December 2nd, a supermoon was visible over the United States, and two more supermoons are expected over the course of the beginning of the new year.

It is also a ‘Blue Moon,’ so called because it is the second full moon in a single calendar month. A supermoon also appeared on August 1. On average, blue moons happen every two and a half years. While around 25% of full moons are supermoons, just 3% of full moons are blue moons.

The next blue moon after the one on August 30 will be in May 2026. The next blue supermoon will rise in 2037.

The blue moon of August 2023 will also be joined by a special guest in the sky. Saturn will be just a few days past opposition, the point at which it lies directly opposite the sun as seen from Earth, making it especially bright in the night sky.

As viewed from the Northern Hemisphere, Saturn will be in the constellation Aquarius, above and to the right of the moon. From the Southern Hemisphere, however, Saturn will appear below the moon.

One of the wonders that will be seen in the end-of-days is an increase in the moon as described by the Prophet Isaiah.

And the light of the moon shall become like the light of the sun, and the light of the sun shall become sevenfold, like the light of the seven days, when Hashem binds up His people’s wounds and heals the injuries it has suffered. Isaiah 30:26

It is interesting to note that the appearance of the sun and the moon being the same size is the product of a set of coincidences that are unique to the Earth. The sun is 400 times larger than the moon but because the moon is 400 times closer than the sun, they appear to be the same size in the sky. Were this not so, solar and lunar eclipses would be impossible.

The Talmud (Hulin 60B) describes this as a product of Creation. It does so through the seeming contradiction in the Biblical verse describing the creation of the sun and the moon.

Hashem made the two great lights, the greater light to dominate the day and the lesser light to dominate the night, and the stars. Genesis 1:16

The Talmud notes that the beginning of the verse describes two great lights while the end of the verse describes only one, the sun, as being great. The Talmud relates a midrash (homiletic teaching in which the moon said before the Holy One, Blessed be He: Master of the Universe, is it possible for two kings to serve with one crown? One of us must be subservient to the other. God answered the moon saying, “If so, go and diminish yourself.” The moon was distressed at being diminished upon raising a valid point. God then tried to appease the moon, saying that, unlike the sun, the moon will appear during the day as well as the night. God also noted the importance of the moon in the calendars and that many holy men would be known as ‘small.’ None of these claims comforted the moon. God then requested that a sin offering be brought into the Temple on every new moon to atone for His injustice. The Holy One, Blessed be He, said: Bring atonement for me, since I diminished the moon.

Sara Yehudit Schneider, an author and director of A Still Small Voice Torah teaching institution, believes the appearance of a larger-than-normal moon is a necessary precursor to the Messianic era. Though a supermoon is a purely astronomical appearance, it embodies a God-based feminism that was hinted at in the Story of Creation, and the moon’s phases are a constant reminder of mankind’s Messianic mission.

“There is an aspect of the geula (redemption) process that is a repairing of the moon, which basically means the rising of the feminine,” Schneider told Israel365 News. “In Jewish symbology, the masculine archetype conflates the sun and the feminine with the moon.”

“The moon was diminished as part of the creation, surrendering her throne,” Schneider explained. “The rest of history, from Creation to Messiah, is the moon reattaining her fullness of stature. The bliss of the messianic era is when the masculine and feminine meet face-to-face, completely equal, as represented by the Cherubim on the ark of the covenant.”

“Our messianic goal is for the ‘he’ and ‘she’ to become completely equal,” Schneider said. “The feminine polarity, or shechina (divine presence), is that aspect of the universe that is engaged in a dynamic moving towards perfection, represented by the moon. The masculine is represented by the sun, completeness in a state of unwavering perfection. All of creation has an aspect of feminine and is moving towards a sun-like completeness.”

“To do this, the sun and the moon need to be completely equal, but they aren’t, which is why the solar and lunar calendars are out of sync,” Schneider said. “Though the lunar cycle appears circular, returning to the same point each month, each ascent to fullness leaves a trace of growth, bringing us closer to completion and Moshiach (Messiah).”

Rabbi Yosef Berger, a former member of the Sanhedrin, agreed with Schneider but emphasized that the biggest danger to this process was the Western liberal claim that blurs the line between men and women.

“The ideal is for men to be the best they can be, as close as possible to serving God in the intended manner,” Rabbi Berger said. “Women must be the most powerful women possible. They are the basis for the family. They are the manner in which God continues his Creative aspect in the world. If a man presents himself as a woman, he is taking that out of the world.”

Rabbi Berger cited the Hasidic saying, “A little light dispels a lot of darkness”.

“This little bit of extra light from the moon, the manifestation of the feminine, will reveal the lies that surround feminine identity.”

According to NASA, the Moon is moving away from the Earth at a rate of about four centimeters per year, due to the tidal interaction between the Earth and the Moon. If this is true, the moon is becoming less prominent in the sky, directly contradicting the prediction made in the Talmud. This trend is estimated to continue for the next 50 billion years, when the moon’s distance will stabilize.

Unless something unexpected happens.