Campaign to help feed Israel’s Holocaust survivors aims to raise $50,000

An ongoing campaign to help feed over Holocaust survivors in Israel who cannot afford to eat is nearing its goal but needs additional acts of kindness to achieve the objective.

United Soup Kitchens in Israel (USK), a network of 22 public restaurants serving free home-cooked meals daily to over 8,650 diners, is attempting to raise $50,000 to help continue to provide daily nourishment to those who need it.



Thousands of people are regularly served by USK, including 8,000 Holocaust survivors who are impoverished. There are around 150,000 Holocaust survivors living in Israel, according to figures published in April by the Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority.



One such shining example is Holocaust survivor Zahava. Zahava, who grew up with her family in Europe, saw her world shattered as the specter of Nazism spread across the continent. Her family was forced into hiding, spending years in claustrophobic conditions just to survive.



Zahava’s parents imparted to her the lessons of her faith, even saving the life of one young girl in the process, and it is a lesson Zahava never forgot.



“If I am for myself, what am I? Who am I?” Zahava says, quoting the ancient Jewish wisdom of Hillel. “If I’m not for myself, who will be for me? Itt’s very important to teach our children to give of themselves to help the less fortunate. Israel is not just our security blanket. It’s our country.”



According to the Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority, the average age of Holocaust survivors in Israel is 85, with around 30,000 over the age of 90 and 462 who have passed 100. The Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel stated in 2022 that roughly one in three survivors lives in poverty, and many are dependent on donated food to survive.



“I feel very strongly that we should never forget that Israel is the only thing we have,” Zahava explains. ‘We can walk with our heads held high. We can help Holocaust survivors with emotional support and financial support. If we can survive two and a half years [in hiding], the State of Israel will survive.”



USK in Israel is a project of Tzedakah Central, the oldest continuously operating social services agency in Israel, which was established in 1788. Run primarily by volunteers, USK’s kitchens are located throughout the country, wherever there are high concentrations of elderly men and women in need.

Professional chefs help to prepare the meals, and for those unable to make it to a dining establishment, deliveries are available.

USK also delivers grocery baskets and pantry supplies to thousands of impoverished families, especially before major holidays and festivals. It is estimated that one-third of Israel’s population currently live below the poverty line, and help is needed now more than ever.

United Soup Kitchens in Israel and its sister projects are here to alleviate poverty by eliminating hunger especially among the oldest and youngest in need.

To donate, please visit: https://uskisrael.com/