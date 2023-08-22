Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Disaster narrowly averted as section of Herod’s aqueduct collapses on Caesarea beach

When you build a new house, you shall make a parapet for your roof, so that you do not bring bloodguilt on your house if anyone should fall from it.

Deuteronomy

22:

8

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

August 22, 2023

< 1 min read

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) released an angry report describing the collapse of an arched section of a 2,000-year-old aqueduct in Caesarea. The stone arch, located on a popular tourist spot beach, collapsed suddenly overnight on Thursday. 

“It’s pure luck that bathers weren’t killed,” said IAA Director-General Eli Eskosido. “We have been sounding the alarm, we presented documents and plans, we said the situation was catastrophic and there was a real danger of collapse, we met again and again with the owners of the land — we even offered to cover some of the cost of the works, as we understood that this was a disaster waiting to happen.”

“I believe that now we will be listened to,” he added.

Ami Shahar, head of the IAA’s Conservation Department, added: “At this point, we feel we must inform the public that Acre’s 15-kilometer-long aqueduct is in an even more precarious state and faces collapse.”

“The engineering situation there is critical and requires immediate attention.”

The aqueduct brought drinking water to Caesarea Maritima on the Mediterranean Coast from springs in the south of the Carmel region. The city was founded between 22 and 10 BCE by Herod (37-4 BCE) as an urban center and harbor on the earlier Straton’s Tower site. The city had no reliable source of fresh water when construction on the city began, so King Herod commissioned a raised aqueduct to deliver water from the springs near Shuni, 16 kilometers to the northeast. 

When the Roman Emperor Hadrian visited the city in 130 CE, he commissioned extensive repairs and a new aqueduct parallel to the first. Known as the high-level aqueduct II, the new section doubled the capacity of the aqueduct.

Caesarea was populated through the late Roman and Byzantine eras. 

Share this article

Related articles

Integrity of Megiddo mosaic the priority, Israel Antiquities Authority says

Menachem Wecker

Menachem Wecker

Second Temple-era synagogue unearthed in Black Sea region

JNS

JNS

The Armageddon Mosaic And What it Says About Israel’s Relationship With Evangelical Christians

Rachel  O Donoghue

Rachel  O Donoghue

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .