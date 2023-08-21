Israeli killed, another wounded in shooting near Hebron

An Israeli woman in her 40s was killed and a man was seriously wounded on Monday in a terrorist shooting near Hebron in Judea.

At least one terrorist opened fire on the victims while they were driving on the Route 60 highway, close to the Beit Hagai Junction.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated two people at the scene with critical gunshot wounds, later declaring the woman dead. The other victim, a man in his 30s, was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva.

A six-year-old girl who was in the car at the time of the attack was not injured.

The Israel Defense Forces launched a manhunt for the terrorists and set up roadblocks in the area.

The victims’ vehicle was hit by at least 22 rounds, with another three bullet impacts located nearby, according to a preliminary military probe.

The IDF said the fire came from a passing car without license plates and that the perpetrators fled toward Hebron.

Troops subsequently encircled the city and were questioning civilians.

Hamas praised the attack, describing it as “part of the religious war over holy places and against Zionist projects” in Judea and Samaria.

“The terrorists act as a result of the hate education and funding from the Palestinian Authority, with the goal of massacring us. The government simply can’t continue down the path of the terrible Oslo agreements,” said Shlomo Ne’eman, head of both the Gush Etzion Regional Council and the Yesha Council.

“We demand that the government of Israel and the IDF change course and act with all means at their disposal to deal a severe blow to the terrorist infrastructure and the terrorist P.A. The supporters, the instigators and sponsors of terrorism can no longer continue with their daily routine. There is a war here, and in a war one must behave accordingly,” he added.

On Saturday, a Palestinian terrorist shot and killed two Israelis in Huwara, located just outside Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria.

The victims, Shay Silas Nigrekar, 60, and his 28-year-old son Aviad Nir, were residents of Ashdod.

The IDF was continuing on Monday to search for the perpetrator.

Earlier this month, a Palestinian terrorist killed an Israeli man in the heart of Tel Aviv.

The incident began when two municipal patrol officers attempted to question a suspicious man at the corner of Montefiore and Allenby streets. He ignored their overtures, drew a handgun and opened fire on them, hitting one, identified as Chen Amir, 42.

The second guard then chased after the terrorist, shooting and killing him.

Amir was evacuated to nearby Ichilov Hospital (Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center) in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Palestinian terrorists have killed 29 Israelis since the beginning of 2023.