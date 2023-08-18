Australian Christian groups protest government aligning with Israel’s enemies

Australia’s left-wing Labour government announced last week that they will refer to Judea and Samaria as the “occupied Palestinian territories” and considers them to be in violation of international law.

“The Australian government is strengthening its opposition to settlements by affirming they are illegal under international law and a significant obstacle to peace,” Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong told parliament on Tuesday. “In adopting the term, we are clarifying that the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza, were occupied by Israel following the 1967 War, and that the occupation continues.”

Ironically, Wong added that Australia would remain a “committed friend of Israel.” She added that this change “reflects legal advice and UN Security Council resolutions” and is conforms to the policies of the UK, New Zealand, and Europe.

In June, the Labour Party passed a resolution calling on Australia to “recognize Palestine as a state.” Last year, the Australian Foreign Ministry reversed a 2018 policy by the previous government to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, while it “acknowledged the aspirations of the Palestinian people for a future state with its capital in East Jerusalem.”

It should be noted that this is the first Australian government in nearly 50 years that has been dominated by the left wing of the Australian Labor party. The party is set to hold the 49th National Conference of the Australia Labor Party (ALP) this week and the new policies may be in preparation of this conference.

Liberal MP Julian Lesser, who is Jewish, criticized the new resolution.

“This decision will not help a two-state solution on the ground, it will only embolden and please… terrorist organizations, like Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” he said.

The Zionist Federation of Australia and the Executive Council of Australian Jewry said they were “deeply concerned” by the decision, calling it “inaccurate, ahistorical, and counterproductive.”