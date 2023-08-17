In honor of Israel’s 75th year, int’l charity hopes to raise funds to help terror-stricken children in Biblical heartland

Thousands of children across the biblical heartland of Israel, Judea and Samaria, suffer from the traumatizing effects of Palestinian terror attacks. Daily life for these children is constantly dangerous, and many who have lived through Islamic terror suffer from trauma, anxiety, depression, and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The international charity Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund (SICF) provides these children with the lifesaving therapies they need to help them heal from their traumas.



With a unique and distinctive approach to therapy, SICF offers a variety of alternative options that help open the doors of healing for these suffering children.



Different therapies on offer include music therapy, art therapy, drama therapy and even animal therapy. Every child is different and responds differently to therapy and the number of creative and innovative therapies available allow every single child to get the help he or she desperately need.



In honor of Israel’s 75th birthday, SICF is running a campaign called Save 75 Children

for Israel’s 75th, with the hope of raising enough funds to help 75 of the Holy Land’s terror-stricken children.



Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund’s founder David Rubin and his son have, themselves, learned how to rebuild their lives after a terror attack.



In 2001, American-born David Rubin had just finished his term as mayor of the Israeli town of Shiloh, and as he was driving home one evening from Jerusalem with his three-year-old son, his car was ambushed by three Palestinian terrorists. He was wounded in the leg and his son was shot in the head, but the bullet missed his brain stem by millimeters and he survived the attack.

“Thank God, my son is physically okay now,” Rubin says. “But he is still dealing with the emotional trauma to this day.”

Transformed by the experience, Rubin wanted to build something positive after the event. In 2004, he established Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund in order to help children living in the biblical heartland to recover from trauma. The organization supports vital therapeutic, educational, and recreational programs- particularly in the Shiloh bloc of communities in the heartland of Biblical Israel, where the children have suffered terribly from the terrorism of the past few years.

Rubin is an active philanthropist and author, who has written seven books, including “God, Israel and Shiloh”, “Trump and the Jews”, and “Confronting Radicals: What America Can Learn from Israel”.



