Shin Bet thwarts Hamas plot to kidnap soldier

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) stymied an attempt by a Hamas terrorist cell to kidnap an IDF soldier in the Binyamin region of Samaria, the agency said on Monday.

The terror cell also planned to attack Israeli security personnel in Binyamin, according to the statement.

The Shin Bet operation, conducted last month in coordination with the IDF and the Israel Police, resulted in the arrests of nine Palestinians. They were detained on suspicion of being involved in the establishment of a terrorist cell in the Arab town of Biddu, about four miles northwest of Jerusalem.