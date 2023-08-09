Israel Police meet Church leaders to address anti-Christian hate crimes in Jerusalem

A special meeting was held at the initiative of the Command of the Jerusalem District Police with leaders of the Christian and Catholic churches in Jerusalem. Led by the commander of the Jerusalem District, Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman, together with the commander of the David precinct, Commander Avi Cohen, officers from the David precinct met with the leaders of the Christian and Catholic communities.

The purpose of the meeting was an open dialogue, updates, strengthening of ties, addressing issues, enhancing coordination, and collaboration between the Israel Police and representatives of the churches, Christian and Catholic communities in Jerusalem on a variety of agenda items. The meeting comes amid a wave of attacks and hate crimes targeting Christians and Christian sites.

Since the beginning of the year, 16 investigation files have been opened in the Jerusalem District following complaints received, police reports, or identification of suspects involved in incidents of vandalism, violence, and harassment directed towards Christians or Christian religious institutions in Jerusalem. In these cases, 21 suspects have been arrested and detained. Most of the cases occurred in the Old City. In appropriate cases, indictments have already been filed, some cases are under active investigation, and some have been transferred to the prosecutor’s office for the purpose of filing indictments.

Commander of the Jerusalem District, Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman, said, “It was important for me to meet with you. We are committed and working for your security all year round. The cooperation between the police and the leaders of the Christian communities and representatives of the Christian faith is meaningful for us. The reality presents us with many challenges, as well as despicable and shameful acts that deserve condemnation. We are alert to this issue and address it with all the tools at our disposal. I instructed the David precinct to focus on conducting both overt and covert operations against anyone committing hate crimes, vandalism, and violence of any kind against religious institutions and individuals in the Old City of Jerusalem. Although the number of cases reported to us since the beginning of the year is not large, I am aware that in many cases, spitting incidents near you are not reported. This is the ugliest and most prevalent occurrence that you and your people are dealing with. We take this matter seriously and deal with it using all means at our disposal. We are a police force for everyone and will continue to work to safeguard the peace and security of people of all faiths and denominations, residents of the city, and visitors.”

In one incident earlier this year, two young individuals vandalized and caused damage to a significant number of gravestones and tombs at the Christian cemetery in the Old City of Jerusalem. Detectives from the David precinct of the Jerusalem District police tracked the suspects, who were arrested for investigation a few days later. After the investigation, charges were filed against them.

In another case in early February, the police arrested an American tourist in his 40s who vandalized a statue inside a church in the Old City of Jerusalem. During his interrogation, it was revealed that he was mentally unstable, and by the decision of the prosecutor, the suspect was sent for psychiatric evaluation under coercion.

Last month, a report was received by the police about damage to the door of the Polish church in Jerusalem’s Old City. Already on the next day, the police arrested two suspects involved in the incident, and additional suspects were investigated. Upon completion of the investigation at the Lev Habira station, the investigation file was transferred to the prosecutor’s office for the purpose of filing charges.

A joint statement was issued at the end of the meeting, expressing a clear condemnation of these actions and a commitment to prevent their recurrence. These acts not only hurt the religious sentiments of people but also cause significant damage to the reputation of the State of Israel globally, particularly among the Christian community.

Additionally, a discussion was held regarding the Holy Fire event at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the necessary steps for its implementation, planning, and adaptation on-site to allow more people to be inside the church during the ceremony, in accordance with the existing safety limitations on-site.

The Holy Fire ceremony dates back at least 1,200 years. Christian Orthodox tradition holds that the mysterious flame spontaneously appears from the tomb annually on Holy Saturday; the details of the flame’s generation are kept secret.

Thousands of people normally attend the event but last year, Israeli authorities limited attendance to a total of 4,000 people, including 1,800 inside the church itself, which has a single large entryway with a raised step. This came in the wake of the Lag Ba-Omer tragedy at Mount Meron, when 45 people were killed in the mass gathering.

The Greek Orthodox Church accused the Israel Police of infringing on its religious freedom.

In Orthodox Christian belief, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Great Saturday, the day before Orthodox Easter.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to strengthen collaboration and hold regular meetings for updates, with coordination led by the David precinct liaison officer for the Christian communities. Additionally, the Jerusalem District Command and the David precinct extended congratulations to the Latin Patriarch, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who was present at the meeting, on his recent appointment as the first cardinal in the history of the Catholic Church whose seat is in Jerusalem.