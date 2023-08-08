‘Martyrdom letter’ connects Tel Aviv terror attack to ISIS ideology

The Palestinian terrorist who murdered an Israeli on Saturday left behind a “martyrdom letter” explaining his motives. An expert examined the letter and believes that while the terrorist denies any affiliation to existing terrorist groups, this bodes ill, hinting at a global Islamist movement that serves the “prophet of the sword.”

When a Palestinian murdered a policeman guard in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, it seemed clear that the incident was a terrorist attack. The attack began when two policemen noticed a suspicious man and approached him. He immediately opened fire, killing one of the officers. The killer was from Rummanah, near Jenin in northern Samaria. According to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the killer was a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group and had been hiding in the Arab city for the past six months. The killing was publicly praised by PIJ.

However, this affiliation was refuted by the terrorist in a “martyrdom” letter he left behind.

But this letter contained even more shocking revelations. Based on his expertise of radical Islam, Dr. Mordechai Kedar was alarmed when he received a copy of the letter. Dr. Kedar is a senior lecturer at Bar-Ilan University and the vice president of NEWSRAEL. He served for 25 years in the IDF military intelligence specializing in Syria, Arab political discourse, Arab mass media, Islamic groups, and Israeli Arabs. He is an expert on the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist groups. He is fluent in Hebrew, Arabic, and English and has debated Muslims on Arab media in Arabic.

After confirming the authenticity of the letter, Dr. Kedar noted that it was written in February 2023.

“This shows that the terrorist had the intention to carry out an attack for at least half a year,” Dr. Kedar noted. Dr. Kedar posted a translation to Hebrew of the original Arabic letter to his Facebook page.

“In the name of Allah the most merciful, prayer and peace be upon the messenger (who was sent) with the sword [Mohammad] to help the busy and oppressed.

“I bear witness that there is no god but Allah, I bear witness that Mohammad is the Messenger of Allah.

“I, Amel Mahmoud Abu Bakr (Abu Dajana – in brackets in the original), tell you my last words, and I do not say a ‘will’ because there is no will for an heir (paradise) and they are as follows without all the predecessors.

1 – I belong to Islam and I do not in any way agree to belong to any flag except the flag of “There is no god but Allah, and the Messenger of Allah”

Dr. Kedar noted that this is a statement of faith and one of the five pillars of Islam referred to as the Shahada and appeared on the black flag of the Islamic State (ISIS).

The letter continued:

2- Wherever you find my body, bury me and don’t put me in a refrigerator, don’t build me a grave and don’t set me a tombstone.

3 – Anyone who publishes a picture of me, as a poem or a song about me, whatever his form may be, I will be his opponent on the Day of Judgment.

4- Do not build for me a mourning house as it has no origin in our religion.

5 – And do not mourn for me because mourning is for the dead and not for the martyrs (shahid).

Dr. Kedar noted that this is based on a verse in the Quran saying “Do not consider those who have been slain for the sake of Allah they are dead, they are living, from Allah they receive their sustenance” Surah 3 verse 169. .

6 – Don’t pray for me because you don’t pray for a martyr.

“He demands to avoid building a grave, putting up a tomb, supplication, mourning, photography, singing, and everything that is done for a dead person,” Kedar explained. “According to the Quran, he is not dead but a martyr living in Paradise and eating from the hand of Allah.”

The letter continued:

“Advice to you, my sisters [and brothers]; turn your intentions only to Allah as Allah only accepts the action that is sanctified to him alone, so that no pride will enter my soul for any reason or any reason lest my memory be cut off in this world.”

“I swear to Allah (repeating the oath four times) that I crave to see Allah more than all the people in this world. I swear to Allah the thing that upsets me is my stay in this world as I prefer the hereafter and I sold my soul to Allah who gave it to me.”

Dr. Kedar explained, “This idea of Allah buying his soul is based in the Koran, surah 9 verse 111, “Allah bought from the Muslims their souls and their properties so that they may have paradise, and be killed…”

The letter continued:

“I ask Allah’s forgiveness, I return in repentance to him, and ask Allah to be faithful in my intentions and accept my action.”

“The end of my words, I bear witness that there is no god but Allah and I bear witness that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah.”

The letter is signed Kamall Abu Bakr, Abu Dajana. 25-2-2023

Screenshot of letter, taken from Dr. Mordechai Kedar’s Facebook Page

Dr. Kedar noted that in the letter, the religious discussion stands out.

“From the text, I believe that this is a man who was very impressed with the messages and videos of ISIS and they returned him to Islam after his childhood was far from observing the precepts of Islam. This phenomenon of passing from one extreme to another is known among young people who ‘revealed the light’ and follow it blindly.”

“The repetition of the shahada is a clear indication that he is strongly influenced by ISIS,” Dr. Kedar said. “Even if he did not join ISIS, he is part of a global Islamic movement that is sweeping the globe. This is clearly seen on social media.”

“It is noteworthy that he detached himself from any and every organization,” Dr. Kedar said. “This has also been seen in the past.”

“There are two possible reasons for this,” Dr. Kedar explained. “The first is that he did not want any organization to be targeted for revenge by Israel. It is exceedingly difficult to respond to a lone wolf attack and even more difficult to prevent a lone wolf attack.”

“The second reason is that terrorist organizations use successful attacks in order to get money from their sources, such as Iran. He may not have wanted this. It is in the interest of the shahid (martyr) to declare his intention to murder Jews as this means that his family will receive money from the Palestinian Authorities Martyrs’ Fund.”