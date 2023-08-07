Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

IDF eliminates Jenin terror cell en route to attack

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Genesis

109:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

August 7, 2023

2 min read

Israeli troops foiled an imminent Palestinian attack on Sunday, killing three members of a terrorist cell near the northern Samaria city of Jenin.

Video footage shared by the Kan News public broadcaster showed IDF soldiers opening fire at a vehicle adjacent to the town of Arrabeh, southwest of Jenin.

Following the firefight, IDF soldiers found an assault rifle in the vehicle. The bodies of the three terrorists are being held by Israeli authorities.

According to authorities, the head of the cell was Naif Abu Suias, 26, a resident of Jenin’s refugee camp. Abu Suias was a “prominent military operative … who was involved in military activity against our forces and in advancing military activity directed by terror elements from the Gaza Strip,” the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that Abu Suias’s cell had planned to carry out a drive-by shooting against Israeli civilians in Samaria, similar to the one that killed Meir Tamari on May 31.

The terrorist cell had been involved in previous attacks, added Hagari.

“I commend the security forces and the IDF for thwarting a terrorist cell that was on the way to attack Israeli citizens,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “We will continue to take action against those who seek to attack us, anywhere and anytime.”

On Saturday evening, an Israeli man was killed in a Palestinian shooting in the heart of Tel Aviv.

The terrorist was identified as Kamel Abu Bakr, 22, from Rummanah near Jenin. According to the Shin Bet, Abu Bakr was a member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group and had been hiding in the Jenin camp for the past six months.

The Shin Bet has arrested several of Abu Bakr’s family members in connection with the attack, it was revealed on Sunday.

Security services were investigating whether Abu Bakr had accomplices and how he had crossed the security barrier at the 1949 Armistice Line without an entry permit.

Share this article

Related articles

Laser air defenses coming to Israeli border communities soon

JNS

JNS

The dilemma of a preventive Israeli strike on Hezbollah

Yaakov Lappin

Yaakov Lappin

Rabbis urge IDF reservists to return to their ‘sacred duty’ over judicial reform protests

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .