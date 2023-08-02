Six Israelis wounded in terror attack in Ma’ale Adumim

Six Israelis were wounded on Tuesday in a terrorist attack in Ma’ale Adumim, 4.3 miles east of Jerusalem in Judea.

The terrorist, a 20-year-old Palestinian from Al-Eizariya (also known as Bethany) opened fire with a handgun outside the main shopping mall in the city.

תיעוד הפיגוע: המחבל יורה על עוברי אורח, נמלט – ומחוסל על ידי קצין מג"ב בחופשה



כל העדכונים – https://t.co/pneNVBFzBh@OrHeller pic.twitter.com/Psyte0fGcJ — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) August 1, 2023

A Border Police officer on his day off opened fire and “neutralized” the terrorist, who also had a knife. The attacker’s condition was not immediately clear.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated two people for gunshot wounds before evacuating them to the hospital in serious and moderate condition, respectively.

The additional victims were moderately injured, and it was unclear if they were also hit by gunfire.

The seriously wounded victim is a man around 40 years of age. The other victims included men aged 28, 29 and 37, as well as a 14-year-old boy, according to MDA.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Meir Bogot said: “When I arrived at the scene, I found several people who were injured with gunshot wounds. Together with additional first responders, I provided them with initial treatment, which included bleeding control and bandaging, after which they were all transported to the hospital. Due to the nature of the incident, the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit was also active at the location.”

The off-duty border policeman heard the gunfire. He pursued and engaged the assailant, who was wearing a yellow vest and may have been posing as a security guard.

‘Opened fire in all directions’

Ma’ale Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel told the KAN News public broadcaster that the terrorist had an entry permit into Israel and worked as a cleaner in a community center in the city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were receiving regular updates on the incident at IDF Central Command Headquarters in northern Jerusalem.

Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai arrived at the scene of the attack.

According to Shabtai, the assailant “opened fire in all directions” before being shot by the Border Police officer, who “prevented a broader terror attack.”

Last Tuesday, Israeli forces thwarted a terror attack on a military checkpoint on Mount Gerizim in Samaria.

Three terrorists drove to the checkpoint from nearby Shechem (Nablus) and opened fire at the soldiers manning it from approximately 330 feet away, according to the IDF. The soldiers returned fire, killing all three of the assailants.

The Hamas terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hours later, suspected Palestinian terrorists fired towards the study hall of the Homesh Yeshiva in Samaria, causing no casualties.

Also last week, El-Roi Kapah was shot and seriously wounded in a Palestinian drive-by shooting at the Tekoa Junction in Gush Etzion.

His daughters, Rachel and Avigail, ages 9 and 14, were lightly wounded by shrapnel.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the Palestinian terrorist opened fire from a passing vehicle at the victims’ car on a highway about 9 miles south of Jerusalem.