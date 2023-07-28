Jenin-area terrorists fire rocket at Israeli town

Palestinian terrorists on Thursday fired a rocket from the Jenin area in Samaria towards the Israeli moshav of Ram-On in the Gilboa region.

The Gilboa Regional Council said that security forces located a rocket launch pit and had increased its search measures in the area.

“We emphasize that this is preliminary information and the Israeli army has not completed the investigation and has not yet announced any findings,” the Gilboa Regional Council spokesperson said.

The rocket launch did not trigger any alerts and there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Hamas’s Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades earlier on Thursday claimed that it fired a rocket in response “to the aggression of the occupation and settlers on Al-Aqsa.”

תיעוד שמחבלים מפרסמים מירי רקטה היום לעבר הגלבוע לטענתם pic.twitter.com/HC5HgbpfaQ — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 27, 2023

Earlier this month, the Hamas-affiliated Al-Ayyash Battalion fired two rockets from the same area towards the Jewish community of Shaked in northern Samaria.

The IDF subsequently located two rocket launchers and two makeshift projectiles near the village.

Sappers were deployed and the launchers were taken for investigation.

“The rockets did not pose a threat to the residents” of Shaked, said the military.

Also in July, an “old improvised rocket” with “no explosives” was found in Ram-On.

A security guard in the community, which is situated just within the 1949 Armistice Line, located the remnants of the rocket in the moshav’s cemetery.

Last month, the military said that a “lone wolf” was responsible for two rockets fired from Jenin.

The Al-Ayyash Battalion had shared a video claiming to show the rocket launches. However, the IDF said that there was no connection between the projectiles and an organized terrorist group, despite a report that Hamas’s “military wing” claimed responsibility for them.

Separately, on June 26 it was revealed that the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) had arrested a Palestinian Arab after finding a rocket in an open area in an eastern section of Jerusalem about a month earlier.

The IDF recently carried out a major counterterror operation in Jenin, including the entry into the Samaria city of significant ground forces. More than 1,000 IDF troops participated in the campaign, which is believed to be the largest deployment in Judea and Samaria in two decades.