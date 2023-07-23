Subscribe
Study The Bible
Netanyahu receives cardiac pacemaker

JNS

JNS

July 23, 2023

< 1 min read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery overnight Saturday to implant a cardiac pacemaker.

Doctors at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan said the operation to place the pacemaker was successful and that they expected to discharge the 73-year-old Netanyahu later on Sunday.

Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin is acting in his place.

In a video message, Netanyahu said that he was feeling “excellent” and following the advice of his doctors.

He added that he expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon, in time for him to attend scheduled votes in the Knesset on legislation related to his government’s effort to reform the judiciary.

The 73-year-old Netanyahu was hospitalized overnight exactly a week ago after briefly losing consciousness in his private home in Caesarea.

After he was discharged, the hospital released a statement indicating that “at no point was any heart rhythm disorder diagnosed.” However, “we decided to use a subcutaneous Holter, as is customary, to allow the prime minister’s own medical professional team to continue regular monitoring.”

The device, also known as a cardiac event recorder, is implanted under the skin of the chest or shoulder. They are commonly used if a patient experiences an unexplained stroke, fainting or irregular heartbeat.

In October, Netanyahu spent a night at the hospital under medical observation due to chest pains that began while he was attending Yom Kippur synagogue services.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .