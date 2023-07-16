RFK Jr: COVID is an ethnically targeted bioweapon designed to spare Jews

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is known for voicing controversial opinions on vaccines and COVID-19 but his most recent theory ruffled feathers, sounding suspiciously like an antisemitic blood libel.

During a question and answer session at a campaign press dinner at Tony’s Di Napoli on East 63d Street, Manhattan on Thursday night, RFK Jr. floated his bizarre theory.

“There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted,” he said. “COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

“We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy added.

He suggested that more catastrophic pandemics were in the works.

“We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweapons and we are developing ethnic bioweapons,” he claimed. “They’re collecting Russian DNA. They’re collecting Chinese DNA so we can target people by race.”

Kennedy posted a tweet claiming his comments were misunderstood.

“The @nypost story is mistaken,” he wrote. “I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews. I accurately pointed out — during an off-the-record conversation — that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons and that a 2021 study of the COVID-19 virus shows that COVID-19 appears to disproportionately affect certain races since the furin cleave docking site is most compatible with Blacks and Caucasians and least compatible with ethnic Chinese, Finns, and Ashkenazi Jews. In that sense, it serves as a kind of proof of concept for ethnically targeted bioweapons. I do not believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered.”

He cited a 2021 study on genetic susceptibility to Covid-19 as “proof of concept” that such bioweapons could be created with a “50% infection fatality rate” that would make COVID-19 “look like a walk in the park.”