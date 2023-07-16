Netanyahu to be released from hospital after apparent dehydration

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was kept at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan overnight Saturday for observation after being admitted to the emergency department earlier in the day apparently suffering from dehydration, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Netanyahu is expected to be released from the hospital later on Sunday. The weekly Cabinet meeting, which usually takes place on Sunday mornings, was accordingly postponed to Monday.

According to sources cited by local media, the 73-year-old Netanyahu briefly lost consciousness in his private home in Caesarea and subsequently smacked his head on the floor before checking himself into the emergency room.

His personal physician, Dr. Zvi Berkowitz, rushed to Sheba Medical Center to tend to the premier. The doctor described the prime minister’s condition as “good and stable.”

Following his arrival at the hospital, Netanyahu reportedly underwent a brain imaging procedure to rule out brain damage as a result of the fall, in addition to an examination by a cardiologist.

In a video shared on social media after the end of Shabbat, the prime minister clarified: “Yesterday I spent some time at the Sea of Galilee with my wife, in the sun, without a hat and without water. Not a good idea.”

“Thank God, I’m feeling very good,” continued Netanyahu, while urging the public to “spend less time in the sun [and] drink more water.”

תודה רבה לכולכם! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/idRD1xiqRx — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 15, 2023

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday wished Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a speedy recovery via Twitter.

Prime Minister @netanyahu is a fighter. Please join me in praying for him and for Israel. pic.twitter.com/2dQGOyENAg — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 15, 2023

Former US Vice President Mike Pence also sent Netanyahu well wishes via Twitter.



Praying for a swift recovery for my Friend and a Great Friend of America, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. G-d Bless @netanyahu 🇺🇸🇮🇱 https://t.co/1A0aUBQyTi pic.twitter.com/nYGwTLHv7I — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 15, 2023

In recent days, Israel has been experiencing a scorching heat wave, with temperatures reaching as high as 38° (100°F) in southern Israel.

In October, Netanyahu spent a night at the hospital under medical observation due to chest pains that began while he was attending Yom Kippur synagogue services. Medical tests all came back normal, the Shaare Zedek Medical Center said at the time.