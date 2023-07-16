Subscribe
BREAKING: Israeli man and two daughters wounded in Gush Etzion terror attack

JNS

JNS

July 16, 2023

< 1 min read

An Israeli man age 35 was shot and seriously wounded, and his two daughters, ages 12 and 9, were lightly injured by flying glass, in a Palestinian drive-by shooting near the Tekoa Junction in Gush Etzion in Judea on Sunday.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a terrorist opened fire from a passing vehicle at the victims’ car on a highway about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated a man in his 30s on the scene for a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was then evacuated to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The terrorists escaped. Israeli forces launched a manhunt for the terrorist, who fled by car, the military said in a statement.

“We all wish a speedy recovery to the persons wounded and encourage the security forces, who will soon catch the despicable terrorists and settle the score with them. We will not give in to the terrorists who seek to spill Jewish blood and throw us out of our country,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council Mayor and Yesha Council chairman Shlomo Ne’eman.

