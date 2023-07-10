Israeli prof. comes forward as whistleblower against Biden family

After much speculation, it has finally been revealed that Dr. Gal Luft was the missing whistleblower who alleged that US President Joe Biden received bribes from foreign governments while vice president.

The New York Post published a 14-minute video in which Dr. Luft claims that soon after his vice presidential term ended, Joe Biden attended a meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, DC, with his son Hunter and officials from CEFC, a China-controlled energy company. This was corroborated recently in testimony in front of Congress by Biden family associate Rob Walker. Luft claimed that CEFC was paying $100,000 a month to Hunter and $65,000 to his uncle Jim Biden. In exchange, Joe Biden would use his FBI connections and the Biden name to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative around the world. The money was being funneled via Walker.

The Oversight Committee has written to Walker demanding he submit to questioning about his role in distributing more than $1 million from China to at least three of President Biden’s relatives.

Luft claims to have learned in 2017 that Hunter and Jim Biden were being paid by CEFC. At the time, Luft was in partnership with the China Energy Fund Committee-USA, a nonprofit think tank associated with CEFC. A New York Times profile of CEFC China from 2018 explained CEFC’s founder and chairman, Ye Jianming, made gaining “access to the corridors of power in Washington” a key goal.

Perhaps even more shocking were his claims that there was a mole in the FBI who shared classified information with Biden’s benefactors from CEFC. Luft claimed the mole had a distinctive physical characteristic that could be used to identify him: he had one eye. The FBI mole, Luft alleges, warned CEFC associates Dr. Patrick Ho and Chairman Ye Jianming that they were under investigation. Caroline Glick reported in JNS that CEFC-USA gave as much as $100,000 to the Clinton Foundation and began developing a relationship with the Bidens in 2015.

“In May 2017, working with U.S. financier Tony Bobulinski, the Bidens formed Sinohawk Holdings to carry out their partnership with CEFC,” Glick reported. “CEFC agreed to pay Sinohawk $5 million and transfer another $5 million to the Biden family as a gift.

CEFC was affiliated closely both with the Chinese regime and the Chinese military intelligence complex, hiring a large number of former military officers.

Ho was arrested in 2017 on charges of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and money laundering and immediately contacted Hunter Biden, paying him one million dollars as a “legal retainer.” Ho was convicted of bribery offenses in a federal court in 2018.

Luft claimed that Ye was tipped off by Biden’s mole in the FBIO and thus avoided arrest. Ho was prevented by prosecutors from mentioning the Bidens in his testimony.

“[Ho] paid Hunter Biden a million dollars for God-knows-what [but] was not allowed to mention the word Biden before the jury,” said Luft. “Prosecutor Daniel Richenthal told the judge at the time that mentioning the name Biden would ‘add a political dimension’ to the case, and the judge agreed. Which means if I was brought before a New York court, I would not be allowed to utter the word Brussels or Biden.”

Luft said that he shared this information with six officials from the FBI and two prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, Daniel Richenthal, and Catherine Ghosh, in a secret meeting in Brussels in March 2019 but that this meeting was never reported and was, in fact, covered up. Luft is demanding that the minutes of this meeting be released.

“Why did the government dispatch to Europe so many people?” asks Luft. “They knew very well I’m a credible witness, and I have insider knowledge about the group and individuals that enriched the Biden family.

“Over an intensive two-day meeting, I shared my information about the Biden family’s financial transactions with CEFC, including specific dollar figures. I also provided the name of Rob Walker, who later became known as Hunter Biden’s bagman.”

Among the FBI contingent was Special Agent Joshua Wilson from the Baltimore field office, who would go on to sign a subpoena later that year to seize Hunter’s abandoned laptop from a Delaware repair shop in 2019. The investigation into the laptop was never carried out. NY Post articles on the laptop were censored by social media companies, and 51 former top intelligence officials signed a letter saying that the alleged contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” The laptop has been verified as authentic.

“Why did the DOJ choose to unseal the indictment on Nov. 1, 2022, the very same week of the midterm elections?” he asks.

“Could this have anything to do with the fear that once Republicans gain control over Congress and begin to investigate, [the DOJ] cover-up would be on full display?”

“I, who volunteered to inform the US government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life on the run …”

Luft claims he was arrested in Cyprus in February to stop him from testifying to the House Oversight Committee about Biden receiving bribes. Luft was charged by the FBI for conspiring to sell Chinese weapons to Kenya, Libya, and the UAE, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and of making a false statement. Luft skipped bail in Cyprus in April while awaiting extradition “because I did not believe I will receive a fair trial in a New York court.” Calling himself “patient zero of the Biden family investigation,” Luft says he is innocent of charges.

“I was asked by a bona fide arms dealer, an Israeli friend, to inquire with a company I knew if they had an item and what would be the price of an item,” Luft explained. “This is where the conspiracy ended. No follow-up, no money, no brokering activity.”

An additional charge involves a payment to James Woolsey.

“The DOJ says I caused a payment of $6,000 a month to former CIA Director James Woolsey in order to put his name on an article I had ghostwritten for the China Daily newspaper … Woolsey had been an adviser to my think tank since 2002 and nothing in the article represented Chinese interests.”

“Why am I being indicted … for ghostwriting an innocuous article for which I received no payment, let alone from a foreign government, when the mother of all FARA cases, the Bidens’ systemic influence-peddling on behalf of foreign governments, for which they raked [in] millions, goes unpunished?”

Luft claims he stepped forward for apolitical reasons.

“I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I have no political motive or agenda … I did it out of deep concern that if the Bidens were to come to power, the country would be facing the same traumatic Russia collusion scandal — only this time with China. Sadly, because of the DOJ’s cover-up, this is exactly what happened …”

“I warned the government about the potential risk to the integrity of the 2020 elections … Ask yourself, who is the real criminal in this story?”

Dr. Luft, age 57, was the executive director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security (IAGS), a Washington-based think tank focused on energy, security, and economic trends. He was also a senior adviser to the United States Energy Security Council, a cabinet-level extra-governmental advisory committee. A former Lieutenant Colonel in the Israel Defense Forces with rich combat experience, he has published numerous articles and studies on international security affairs. He holds degrees in international relations, international economics, Middle East studies, and a doctorate in strategic studies from Johns Hopkins University. In 2007 Esquire Magazine listed him as one of America’s Best and Brightest.