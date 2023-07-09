Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Hezbollah terrorists, Lebanese soldiers crossed into Israel

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

July 9, 2023

2 min read

A number of Hezbollah terrorists and dozens of armed Lebanese army soldiers briefly entered Israeli territory last week, according to Israel’s Army Radio.

The July 5 incident occurred in the area of Menara, a kibbutz adjacent to the Lebanese border in the Upper Galilee region, while the IDF was carrying out work on the border area.

According to the report, the Hezbollah operatives and uniformed Lebanese soldiers stayed on the Israeli side of the border for about 20 minutes. During this time, the IDF did not use dispersal methods, taking a cautious approach and attempting to resolve the issue via liaison channels with the United Nations’ peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“The incident occurred during routine engineering work by IDF forces in the Ramim Ridge area. The work continued as usual,” an IDF spokesperson said.

An Israeli military official confirmed that “suspects crossed the Blue Line, and moved away after a discussion on the liaison channels.”

Tensions have been high along the border after Hezbollah set up an outpost in early April on the Israeli side of the demarcation line. It is one of dozens of outposts that the Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group has set up along the contentious border with Israel.

“During the past year Hezbollah has erected at least 27 new military outposts along the Blue Line,” Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, wrote in a late June letter to the U.N. Security Council.

A Security Council resolution was passed after the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and ratified by both Beirut and Jerusalem. Resolution 1701 stipulates that no armed forces are allowed south of the Litani River other than UNIFIL and the Lebanese army. It also calls for disarming Hebzollah.

The Israeli military carried out strikes against a missile launch site in southern Lebanon on July 6 after rockets were fired toward Israeli territory. It is believed that the missiles were fired by Palestinian factions and not by Hezbollah.

Share this article

Related articles

Anti-Judicial reform protests turn anti-Messiah

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Israel to discuss measures to boost PA

JNS

JNS

Iran-backed Shi’ite militia holds Israeli citizen hostage in Iraq

JNS

JNS

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .